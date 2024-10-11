Economic calendar: The final stretch for 3 central banks this year
Summary: Three G10 central banks to announce there monetary policy decision during the day UK retail sales are expected to have bounced back in...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
US indices finished yesterday’s session flat while minor declines have been seen across Asian markets with Hang Seng being the worst and losing...
Summary: Inventory drawdown sends Oil surging higher Risk-on mood remains as Trump set for impeachment DE30 drifts lower despite...
Key support: 1.1120, 1.1000 Key resistance: 1.1200 EURUSD bounces off the key support zone today. The zone ranging around 1.1120 handle is marked...
There’s been a clear market reaction in the energy complex to the release of the weekly crude oil inventories with both Oil and Oil.WTI surging up...
Summary: House to vote on Trump impeachment US500 remains near ATH just below 3200 FedEx shares to fall 6-7% What...
Summary: EURUSD remains stuck in 1.10-1.12 range GBPUSD reverses suddenly Bull market on the US stock exchange continues EURUSD Let's start...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking short pending position on the pair with the following...
Summary: UK CPI Y/Y: 1.5% vs 1.4% exp. 1.5% prior Inflation readings unlikely to impact BoE for now EURGBP pulls back after large...
German Ifo indices improve for the 3rd consecutive month Watch weekly close of the DE30 index! Major merger in the European automotive...
The German equity market started Wednesday on a left foot, declining to the lowest in 8 days but a slightly stronger Ifo is lifting sentiment. The business...
Summary: Inflation prints from the UK and Canada German IFO for December is expected to tick up NZ GDP for Q3 as well as foreign trade data for...
US indices finished yesterday’s trading prettly flat while Asian trading has been mixed so far - NIKKEI loses 0.5%, KOSPI moves down 0.1% and...
Summary: GBP falls across the board on No-Deal fears RBA minutes hint at possible further easing DE30 eyes retest of important...
Coffee Coffee price increase on the back of decline in stockpiles and expectations of a poor harvest season in Brazil Strong demand for...
Summary: Industrial production picks up US indices close to record highs Early dip in equities treated as buying opportunity Following...
Key support: 0.9800 Key resistance: 0.9870 USDCHF is trading near recent lows. The trend remains downward as long as the price sits below the...
Summary: PM Johnson expected to sign bill for Dec 2020 deadline GBPUSD and EURGBP return to pre-election levels Banks and Housebuilders...
Equities from Western Europe underperform on Tuesday DE30 looks to retest the resistance zone ranging below the 13300 pts handle Ceconomy...
