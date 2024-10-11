Crypto newsletter: Bakkt introduces cash-settled Bitcoin options
Summary: Bakkt has introduced cash-settled Bitcoin options LTC/BTC hovers around the upper end of the bearish channel It’s been the...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Global Times reported that Chinese officials are expected to hold a press briefing on the Sino-US trade talks today. The event is a potential market mover...
Key support: 13345, 13170 Key resistance: 13455 DE30 is trading near a key support level - the lower limit of the Overbalance structure at the...
Summary: Landslide election victory for Conservatives 78 seats majority with 1 seat to declare GBP and domestic focused UK stocks...
Stock markets rally on tariffs and UK elections DE30 at the highest level since January 2018 Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) agrees to acquire...
Summary: Conservatives easily secure a majority after the general election The second reading of the Withdrawal Bill likely to take place next...
The British pound is rallying roughly 2% against the US dollar following the UK election’s outcome bringing us closer to get a Brexit deal finally...
Summary: US retail sales for November to be the first important release after the last Fed’s meeting this year Final inflation readings for...
US indices gained across the board on Thursday with SP500 rising 0.9%, Dow Jones jumping 0.8% and NASDAQ moving up 0.7% Upbeat sentiment...
What a finish to the trading day on Thursday! The GBPUSD has literally skyrocketed after the exit poll showed Tories gaining as much as 368 seats, way...
Summary: US500 soars to ATH on Trump tweet Gold earlier hit 5-week high on US data before falling lower ECB delivers little by...
UK General Elections are one of the key events to watch this week as a result of the vote is likely to have a major impact on the future of Brexit. We...
Donald Trump has just tweeted that trade deal with China is close and both sides look forward to it. It’s not the first such tweet in recent months...
Summary: Lagarde’s 1st press conference contains no shocks US unemployment claims rise sharply, PPI misses Gold moves to...
Christine Lagarde has started her first post-meeting conference as the President of the ECB from a slightly upbeat tone, pointing at signs of economic...
Cannabis sector companies performed poorly in 2019 Enormous inventories could satisfy more than 2 years of current demand Cannabis...
Summary: Bookmakers pricing in Conservative majority Options markets expecting wild swings in GBP GBPUSD remains near 8-month...
Key support: 0.8412 Key resistance: 0.8460, 0.8508 EURGBP struggles with a key resistance at 0.8460. The inverse head and shoulders formation...
European equities trade higher ahead of ECB decision DE30 attempts to break above the 13170 pts BASF (BAS.DE) and MTU Aero Engines...
