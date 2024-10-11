Quiet start to what promises to be a busy week
Summary: Conservatives holding double-digit lead GBP pairs remain well supported; Options traders getting nervy? Gold one...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Natural gas prices keep deepening their previous falls at the beginning of the new week and are trading already 5% lower compared to the Friday’s...
European stocks slide at the beginning of a busy week DE30 tests 200-hour moving average but fails to break above Wirecard (WDI.DE)...
Summary: Chinese imports bounce back in November partly thanks to an increase of US agriculture products purchases Exports produce a disappointing...
Summary: Canadian housing data for October/November seems to be worth looking at this afternoon Eurozone Sentix index depicting investor confidence RBA’s...
US indices closed Friday’s session higher following the decent jobs report for November, SP500 rose 0.9%, Dow Jones increased 1.2% while NASDAQ...
Summary: All round solid NFP ends weak data narrative US500 surges back near all-time highs USD marches higher while Gold falls Oil...
Summary: US indices rally after strong jobs report Massive beat lifts risk sentiment US500 back above level from ISM mfg miss It’s...
The US NFP has delivered a massive and unexpected surprise. Employment gain was at +266k and unemployment rate slipped to 3.5%. Also annual wage growth...
Major cryptocurrencies are trading sideways Ethereum Classic trades near the upper limit of the downward channel Mnuchin and Powell...
Various media outlets spread the information about an agreement among OPEC+ to cut output target by additional 500kbd. This was sought by the Saudis in...
Summary: Solid week of gains so far for the pound Markets starting to price-in Conservative victory US NFP a key event...
European stocks trade higher after solid Asian session DE30 fails to break above the 100-hour moving average BMW (BMW.DE) reports...
Oil producers discuss additional output cut of 500k bpd Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said that “beautiful news” are coming...
Oil producers may announce deeper cuts today USDCAD waits for labour market data from the US and Canada OPEC+ meeting OPEC members...
Another report from Germany delivers a major disappointment – industrial output in October declined a massive 5.3% y/y, way above expectations (-3.6%)...
US indices closed slightly higher after a volatile session yesterday. Dow Jones added 0.1%, S&P 500 moved 0.15% higher while Nasdaq closed 0.05%...
Summary: Further gains for Sterling; GBPUSD > $1.31 Coffee surges to new YTD high FTSE continues to lag DE30 trades...
