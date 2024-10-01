⏬USDJPY falls by 1.3%
The end of April, coinciding with the start of a new week, brings a significant surprise in the currency market. The USDJPY pair tested the 160 level at...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
On Wednesday, the third meeting of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Board regarding interest rates will take place this year. Investors expect no changes in...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Inflation Data for April: Spanish CPI: actual 3.3% YoY; forecast 3.4% YoY; previous 3.2% YoY; Spanish...
Today, investors will see several interesting publications from European Union member countries. Inflation reports for April from countries such as Spain...
Indices from the Asia-Pacific region have a positive session. The biggest gains are seen in Chinese indices: CHN.cash (+0.96%) and HK.cash (+1.35%)....
The last session of this week on the stock exchanges brought substantial gains in stock index valuations. The Polish WIG20 gained 1.31%, the German...
Abbvie (ABBV.US) is down nearly 4.0% after publishing its first quarter 2024 results. Investor reaction to the release reflects a mixed report. The declines...
The Bank of Japan kept interest rates unchanged at 0.1% today, leading to another wave of weakness in the Japanese yen, resulting in the USDJPY pair hitting...
PCE data did not cause major changes in the market Bond yields erase gains after yesterday's GDP report The dollar gains despite initial losses...
ANZ has issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
03:00 PM BST, United States - University of Michigan inflation report for April: Michigan Current Conditions: actual 79.0; forecast...
Thyssenkrupp is selling part of its stake in steel business to a Czech company. Consumer confidende in Germany rises. Traton...
A monthly data pack for March from the United States, including PCE inflation, was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was closely watched as PCE is...
The results of Alphabet have turned out better than market expectations, and the company's prospects in terms of AI and cloud segment growth, as well...
The shares of Snap (SNAP.US), a U.S.-based company that creates social media app Snapchat, are gaining nearly 25% before the opening of this week's...
Microsoft reported fiscal-Q3 results yesterday Report turned out to be better-than-expected almost all across the board Cloud revenue accounts for...
A sharp move could be spotted on the Japanese yen market this morning, with investors wondering whether Bank of Japan decided to intervene. JPY has been...
8 AM GMT - Spanish unemployment rate: 12.29% vs 11.92% exp. vs 11.76% previously Retail sales (seasonally adjusted): 0.6% YoY vs 2.2% exp....