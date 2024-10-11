Coffee prices surge to the 2019 high
Coffee prices are on the rise again today and have been testing the $125 level for the first time since October 2018. Despite a lack of support from Brazilian...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
The Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said that the House will draft articles of Trump impeachment as president engaged in abuse of power and violated...
Summary: US futures point to a green open 61.8% Fib at 3124 tested for US500 Initial jobless claims falls sharply; NFP tomorrow The...
DAX traded sideways amid trade uncertainty Daimler and Volkswagen among DAX top revenue contributors Allianz (ALV.DE) was DAX top...
Summary: New highs for GBP pairs GBPUSD > $1.31. EURGBP < 0.8450 FTSE failing to join in bounce in indices With...
Key support levels: 3107, 3120 Key resistance: 3140 Looking at the US500 chart, one can see that the price broke above the key resistance. In...
European stock market indices trade higher but DAX lags DE30 failed to break above the resistance zone at 13150 pts Bayer (BAYN.DE)...
The British pound keeps strengthening against other major currencies. GBPUSD trades at 7-month high, slightly below the 1.3150 handle. GBP bulls are encouraged...
Japan announces massive stimulus package Actions aimed at supporting exports and contending fallout of sales tax hike Fiscal stimulus...
OPEC meeting starts today Second release of Q3 GDP data for euro area Revision of US durable good orders data for October OPEC...
US indices ended yesterday’s session higher as bulls got encouraged by optimistic trade comments. S&P 500 added 0.63% while Nasdaq and...
Summary: GBPUSD moves above $1.31 to highest level since May US indices in the green as they look to recover Top 3 indices charts...
There’s been strong gains seen in the crude oil benchmarks this afternoon with both Brent (Oil on xStation) and WTI surging higher by more than 3%....
For the 3rd time this week a keenly viewed US data release has come in worse than expected with the ISM non-manufacturing index falling to 53.9 from 54.7....
Key support: $1451 Key resistance: $1481 Looking at the gold chart, the price of this precious metal struggles with the key resistance...
Summary: US indices look to recover Boost comes from trade headlines Bad ADP miss ahead of ISM Services PMI (3PM) There’s...
The US dollar is trading lower against most of the G10 currencies after ADP report for November showed a 67k increase in employment. Markets expected an...
Moods on the global stock markets deteriorated this week after Donald Trump decided to reimpose tariffs on Brazilian and Argentinian steel. To make things...
Summary: GBPUSD surges up through $1.30 Tory lead holding in polls Service sector PMI improves from flash reading The...
