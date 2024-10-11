DE30 surges and tests 13150 pts on trade headlines
European equities trade higher on optimistic trade reports DE30 tested lower limit of recently-broken consolidation range Airbus...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Equities along with other riskier assets, like for example oil, jumped higher following an optimistic trade comment. Bloomberg said that the US and China...
Australian GDP growth slowed to 0.4% QoQ in Q3 2019 Household spending grew just 0.1% QoQ AUDUSD gives back all of yesterday’s...
Equity markets keep tumbling in December after Donald Trump hinted at a protracted Trade War and today’s comments from China only add to this negative...
Non-manufacturing ISM for November expected to show a decline Bank of Canada to leave rates unchanged ADP employment change report...
US stock market indices declined yesterday after Trump signalled he is in no hurry to sign trade deal with China. Dow Jones moved 1.01% lower while...
Summary: US500 falls beneath 3100 as sell-off intensifies Trade concerns weigh on sentiment GBPUSD back near $1.30 USDZAR...
Key support: 1.2940 Key resistance: 1.30 GBUSD struggles with key resistance at 1.30. In case of another failure to break above, one could expect...
Summary: More downside seen in stocks Trade concerns weigh on sentiment US500 falls beneath 3100 handle It’s...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with the following...
Oil Crude prices dropped significantly on November 29 on the back of a downbeat comments from Saudi Arabia and Russia Saudi Arabia said...
Summary: Trump tariff comments spark sell-off Gold jumps to $1470 GBPUSD revisits prior resistance near $1.30 After...
Donald Trump said that he has no deadline for the trade agreement with China. He added that it might be better to wait until after 2020 US presidential...
European equities trade mixed on Wednesday, French index lags amid tariff threat DE30 tries to climb back above the low from November 21 MTU...
USDZAR leaps 0.75% today after the data from South Africa disappointed greatly. Q3 GDP contracted by 0.6% quarterly which means than annual growth slowed...
RBA left rates unchanged during final meeting of 2019 The Bank said that international risks have lessened recently AUDUSD closes...
Trump expected to meet Macron during NATO summit OPEC Joint Technical Committee to review market fundamentals ECB members and nominees...
US indices finished yesterday’s session significantly lower as Trump’s move to restore steel tariffs spooked investors. Nasdaq was the...
