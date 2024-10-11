More records fall for US stocks; EURUSD dips below $1.10
Summary: US500 hits new all-time high UK stocks rise to 2-month peak EURUSD dips after better than expected US data Chinese...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
In the past half an hour there’s been more economic releases from the US, following on from the earlier strong figures for consumer spending and...
British pound shows its strength GBPPLN is trading close to YTD highs The 5,0 zł handle remains a key support GBPPLN was traded in the...
Summary: US500 near 3150 ahead of the open US celebrate Thanksgiving tomorrow Market aiming for 5th daily gain in a row The...
US GDP data surprises to the upside Durable goods orders for October showed a surprise increase EURUSD broke below intraday trading...
Walmart (WMT.US) trades near all-time high Amazon (AMZN.US) bounces off the support at $1740 FedEx (FDX.US) eyes break above the downward sloping...
Bank of America Merrill Lynch issued a recommendation for the AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with the...
Summary: FTSE rises to highest level since September 7450 resistance being retested GBPUSD holds 1.2820 support; eyes on poll...
European indices deliver solid gains on Wednesday DE30 bulls don’t give up, 13300 pts resistance in play Munich Re (MUV2.DE)...
Wednesday’s trading in Germany begins with significant moves as buyers are once again trying to push through the key 13300 barrier. Despite rally...
Profits of Chinese industrial companies decline 9.9% YoY in October The biggest drop since at least 2011 Declining producers’...
Second release of US GDP for Q3 US core PCE inflation seen remaining unchanged at 1.7% YoY in October API report showed a surprise...
US indices finished yesterday’s session higher. All three major Wall Street benchmarks closed around 0.2% above Monday’s closing prices. Moods...
Summary: Wall St. near record highs after US data US small-caps looking to break higher USDBRL hits all-time highs, hurts Coffee Pound...
A batch of second tier economic releases from the US have failed to give a clear indication on the whole with some good and some bad news leaving an overall...
Summary: US2000 attempting to breakout Price moves above prior resistance near 1620 Major benchmarks remain near record highs The...
USDJPY is stuck below key resistance zone SHS pattern can be found on the chart Looking at USDJPY currency pair on H4 interval, one can...
Coffee Coffee stockpiles on commodity exchanges continue to decrease CFTC data hints at significant decline in the number of short positions Rebound...
Latin American currencies are clearly struggling this year with the Brazilian real being the latest victim of a sell-off. USDBRL has leaped nearly 1% already...
