Breaking news: US-China trade deal may not be completed this year (Reuters)
According to reuters report : US-China trade deal may not be completed this year "Negotiations also are complicated by conflicts within the...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: US stocks open lower Are Equities waking up to potential risks Oil extends recovery after smaller EIA build Top...
There’s been a further recovery in the Oil price after the weekly crude oil inventories with a smaller than expected rise sending the market up to...
European stock markets are making a downward correction ITA40 breaks below the lower limit of 1:1 structure European stock markets are...
Negative sentiment prevails on the market after the US opening ahead of important monetary event. Fed will release FOMC minutes from the October meeting...
Summary: US indices in the red ahead of cash open Sentiment falls on US-China tensions CAD gains after CPI data This...
Summary: Markets await release of FOMC minutes EURUSD is trading below the neckline of a double top pattern Could GOLD resume an upward trend? US500...
Summary: Indices reverse after attempted break higher EU50 pulls back to 21 EMA near 3654 GBPUSD remains in 1.2770-1.3020 range Just...
European stocks pull back as trade deal gets more distant DE30 tests the lower limit of the Overbalance structure Wirecard (WDI.DE)...
Summary: US Senate passes a bill supporting protesters in Hong Kong China warns it will retaliate once the bill becomes law Equities slide, yields...
FOMC minutes to be released in the evening Canadian CPI inflation expected to stay unchanged Two major US retailers to report earnings...
US indices finished yesterday’s session slightly lower with Dow Jones falling 0.4% and SP500 moving down 0.1%, at the same time NASDAQ gained...
Summary: DE30 back to flat after reaching YTD peak US indices pullback from record highs Home Depot results coincide with sell-off In...
Summary: Further gains seen in US benchmarks Dow set for record open despite Home Depot miss HD.US cuts 2019 forecast after sales...
Oil IEA report signals that weakening demand and increasing production in non-OPEC countries is the biggest challenge for OPEC in 2020 IEA...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Oil WTI pulled back from resistance at $57.8 The key support can be found at $55.00 handle The upward move on oil market stopped last week. The...
Summary: Strong gains seen in European bourses DE30 takes out 13300 resistance; <2% from ATH EU50 rallies to 4 ½ year...
Stocks in Europe trade higher in spite of mixed moods during Asian session DE30 surges to fresh YTD high German carmakers gain on...
