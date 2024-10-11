DE30 breaks out, highest since January 2018
Early European trading brings a conclusion to a recent consolidation on DE30 as the German index surges to the fresh 2019 high. While the US indices have...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Summary: RBA considered cutting rates at its meeting held earlier this month Australian central bank recognised negative effects of lower rates...
Canadian manufacturing sales reading expected to show a decline US housing market data to be released in the early afternoon Boris Johnson and...
US equities finished yesterday’s session modestly higher with major indices not exceeding a gain of 0.1% Asian session has been mixed...
Summary: US indices pullback from ATHs on trade headlines GBP edges higher as Tories extend lead in polls PBOC keeps loosening...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the...
Summary: Risk-off moves seen after trade tweet “Mood in Beijing about trade deal is pessimistic” US500 earlier made...
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the...
AUDUSD rebounded from the upper limit of Overbalance structure at H4 interval Decline may deepen once the pair breaks below 0.6800 Chance for third...
China cuts repo rate after big data miss Wall Street ignores weaker US reports Europe looking forward to a rebound in PMIs Asia...
Summary: Pound rising across the board Conservatives hold circa 15% in election polls Equities mixed with FTSE still around 7300 The...
European stocks start the week slightly higher DE30 trades near midpoint of consolidation range Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) announced revised...
Summary: Chinese inflation has increased notably since the start of the year PBoC reduces its 7-day reverse repo rate for the first time since...
Quiet beginning to the week in terms of macro releases Central bankers from ECB, Fed and RBA scheduled to speak Minutes from RBA,...
US indices gained between 0.7% and 0.8% on Friday; stocks in Asia have been mixed though with KOSPI falling 0.3% and Hang Seng rising as much as...
Summary: New ATHs for US stocks heading into the weekend US data worse than expected Pound set for weekly gains Crypto...
Summary: All 3 major US indices post new all-time highs US500 moves above 3010 Industrial production contracts more than forecast It’s...
Summary: Litecoin struggles around the upper limit of the overbalance structure CME Group intends to launch options on Bitcoin There have...
