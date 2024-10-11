Instant view: Gold gains after US data
A batch of economic data from the US has just been released in what is the main scheduled event before the weekend. The breakdown is as follows: US...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
DAX is moving sideways at the higher time frame DE30 rebounded from the upper limit of Overbalance structure at M15 interval The US Secretary...
There is a very good sentiment among investors which was boosted by upbeat trade comments from White House officials. Kudlow and Ross said that both countries...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Summary: GBP rising against most its peers FTSE set for weekly declines BT dips after Labour nationalisation plans It’s...
Equity indices trade higher on the back of Kudlow’s comments DE30 tries to cover upward price gap at the beginning of a cash session Wirecard...
Summary: Chinese Ministry of Commerce insists that a tariff removal is a crucial condition for reaching a trade agreement Kudlow adds negotiations...
Final CPI data and trade balance reading from EU US retail sales expected to rebound after September’s drop Polish core CPI...
US equity indices ended yesterday’s trading pretty flat with moves not exceeding 0.1%; a bit more optimism is seen in Asia where Korean KOSPI...
Summary: US indices continue to trade near record highs Will tumbling Asian stocks start to weigh on Wall St? Oil pulls back as...
The weekly crude oil inventory data has caused some selling in the oil markets with the headline rising more than expected and production in the US hitting...
DAX earnings season is almost over German companies outperformed US peers in terms of growth Margins of carmakers improved over the...
Summary: Further declines seen overnight in Asian benchmarks Hang Seng leads the declines; -4-5% on the week US indices...
AUDUSD has been trading in a downward trend since the beginning of the month The pair broke below the key support after weaker than expected jobs...
Summary: UK October retail sales M/M: -0.1% vs +0.2% exp Core reading M/M: -0.3% vs +0.2% exp GBP mixed with election nominations...
Summary: European stocks trade lower this morning DE30 may be drawing a possible head and shoulders pattern Daimler (DAI.DE) to lay off a sizeable...
Summary: Australian employment shrinks while unemployment rises in October A set of Chinese figures for October disappoints across the board Aussie...
Summary: Preliminary GDP releases for Q3 from various countries will be reported through the day PPI for October from the United States A lot...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
