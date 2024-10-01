Chart of the day: USDJPY (26.04.2024)
Bank of Japan today held rates unchanged at 0.1% level, leading to another wave of Japanese yen depreciation, as USDJPY hit 156 level at 34-year highs....
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Futures suggest higher stock market opening in Europe ECB 1-year and 3-year inflation expectations All eyes on US PCE inflation data With...
Sentiments on Wall Street improved after Microsoft and Alphabet released higher than anticipated earnings, with strong results in cloud services and...
The biggest company on Wall Street, Microsoft (MSFT.US) provided better than expected results on almost every measure and very strong performance of Azure...
Futures on Nasdaq 100 (US100) gains almost 1.5% as Big Tech companies Microsoft (MSFT.US) and Alphabet (GOOGL.US) reported stronger than anticipated Q1...
European market sentiment was mostly weak today. The DAX and CAC40 lost more than 0.9%, the exception was the UK's FTSE, which posted a nearly 0.5%...
British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.UK) sued Pfizer and BioNTech in US federal court, accusing both companies of infringing GSK patents related...
Declines on Wall Street are accelerating after today's release of Q1 2024 GDP data. The annualized change in GDP was just 1.6%, against a forecast...
Chicago wheat futures on CBOT are still traded in the $615 per bushel zone amid concerns about lack of raining in US and Russia wheat growing areas and...
Wall Street opens the session in a weak mood. US100 loses almost 1% Dow Jones (US30) and Russell 2000 (US2000) record the biggest declines, losing...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to...
Meta Platforms reported Q1 2024 earnings yesterday after close of Wall Street session Q1 results beat expectations Forward guidance disappoints Meta...
The BoJ raised the interest rate for the first time since 2007 at its March meeting The bank also lifted its yield curve control program and reduced...
US GDP (Q1) QoQ advance: 1.6% vs 2.5% exp. and 3.4% previously (GDP deflator seasonally adjusted: 3.1% vs 1.7% previously) US GDP price index: 3.1%...
Today at 01:30 PM BST, preliminary GDP data from the US for Q1 2024 will be published. The consensus points to an average annualized growth of 2.6% compared...
Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey announced its latest monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST today. CBRT was expected to keep rates unchanged,...
Alphabet, Microsoft and Intel to report earnings today Reports will be released after close of Wall Street session Cloud, AI and ad revenue in focus...
German DAX loses bullish momentum Numerous releases of companies' quarterly results HelloFresh clearly beats forecasts for adjusted EBITDA General...
The Japanese yen is again one of the weakest currencies among the G10 today, falling to record low levels the day before the Bank of Japan (BOJ) decision....
On the one before last trading day of this week, investors are set for another batch of important data, this time the focus will mainly be on financial...