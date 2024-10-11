UK employment falls and wage growth slows
Summary: More soft data from the UK Employment change drops; Wage growth falls GBPNZD looking to push higher ahead of RBNZ Even...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Upbeat moods at the beginning of the European trading DE30 opens higher but slides afterwards, 50-hour moving average in play Carmakers...
Summary: 2-year expected inflation in New Zealand falls to the lowest since Q4 2016 RBNZ is likely to slash interest rates this evening to the...
Trump to deliver speech on trade UK labour data for September expected to mimic reading for August German ZEW index forecasted to...
US indices finished yesterday’s session roughly unchanged; in turn Asian markets are trading higher this morning with the Japanese NIKKEI leading...
Summary: Pound jumps as Farage announces Tory support UK GDP bounces back but data still soft Wall St. starts lower There’s...
Summary: US benchmarks slide to start the week Asian trade weight on sentiment US500 dips below H1 cloud All the...
There’s been a sharp move higher in the pound in recent trade after Nigel Farage has announced that his Brexit party won’t contest the 317...
Summary: UK avoids technical recession Other data still points to a slowdown 1.2750 a level to watch in GBPUSD To...
Quiet on the data front with several countries observing bank holidays for remembrance day. France, Belgium and Poland are off today as well as the...
US indices ended last week with a fairly positive session with the Nasdaq adding +0.48%, S&P500 +0.26%, DJIA eking out a tiny +0.02% gain. On the...
Summary: White House “optimistic” on trade deal Positive reaction in stocks minimal US small caps showing...
The main economic release from the North American session comes from Canada this afternoon, with the latest jobs data coming in worse than expected. The...
Precious metals can be found under selling pressure as upbeat moods dominate on the stock market Silver is trading at the lowest levels since August During...
Summary: Bitcoin comes back to range trading after substantial price gains Will Ripple keep moving down? Russia intends to roll out a bill in...
Summary: GBP little changed on the week FTSE gains but lags peers Gold set for largest drop in 3 years On the...
European stocks open lower on final trading session of the week DE30 dipped at the beginning of the cash session but managed to recover Juncker...
