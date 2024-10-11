Chinese exports come above expectations, imports remain lacklustre
Summary: October bring relief to Chinese companies as exports rose much more than expected on the back of improved sentiment surrounding a partial...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Canadian unemployment rate expected to remain at 5.5% in October Another increase expected in Michigan survey data Credit Agricole...
US indices ended Thursday’s session higher with Dow Jones rising 0.7%, SP500 and NASDAQ rising 0.3%; this positive sentiment has not been seen...
US Says the phase-one China trade deal would include a rollback in tariffs. US major indices ticked higher on the correction but remain below...
Summary: Gold and Silver swoon in risk off trade Wall St. moves up to new record highs GBP dips as BoE keeps rates on hold While...
Summary: US benchmarks soar to new highs US30 moves above 27500 Qualcomm to rise after earnings beat Once...
Summary: BoE keep base rate at 0.75% as expected Two dovish dissenters cause GBP to dip FTSE lifted by US-China trade news As...
NZDUSD rebounded from the lower limit of Overbalance structure A reversal pattern can be spotted on the chart - inverse SHS NZDUSD is trading...
Equity indices have been driven lately by trade news. Avalanche of signals that some kind of partial trade pact between the US and China could be signed...
Societe Generale issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Equity indices trade higher on upbeat trade remarks DE30 closes in on all-time high Deutsche Telekom (DTE.DE) sinks after cutting...
The United States and China have reportedly agreed to lift tariffs in phases, according to Bloomberg citing a Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman. The...
Summary: Australian trade balance for September produced a higher than expected trade surplus Risk-off prevails this morning as the US and China...
Summary: Bank of England to announce its decision on rates and release a quarterly inflation report Jobs data from the United States Czech central...
Mixed trading on Wall Street yesterday with NASDAQ falling 0.3%, SP500 rising 0.1% and Dow Jones staying flat Wall Street earnings season:...
Trump-Xi meet to sign Us-China trade deal can be delayed until december as talk continue over terms and venue - senior Trump administration official. It...
Summary: Large inventory build and OPEC+ talk weighs on Oil Stocks pull back further Match feeling lovesick UK election...
The weekly crude oil inventory release has shown a huge increase and come in far higher than expected, sending the price of brent back down below the $63...
Summary: Potential reversal harmonic XABCD pattern on US100 Gold is trading in consolidation range GBPUSD pulls back from 1.3000 handle GOLD GOLD...
