US small caps running out of steam? Match feeling lovesick
Summary: Potential reversal signal for US2000 Vix aiming for 3rd daily gain in a row Match shares to swoon The...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
DE30 rebounded form the lower limit of Overbalance structure DE30 is once again trading at a key resistance at 13 160 pts DAX (DE30)...
Summary: PM Johnson to ask to dissolve parliament Conservatives draw unwanted (and wanted?) scrutiny German stocks reach highest...
European stocks lacked common direction at the beginning of Wednesday’s session DE30 remains near key resistance zone at 13160 pts Adidas...
Summary: Unemployment rises slightly more than expected, the increase was almost fully offset by a rise in labour force participation Employment...
Summary: Unit labor costs data from the US to draw attention this afternoon Final PMIs from European economies Polish central bank rate decision Between...
Wall Street finished yesterday’s session pretty flat with SP500 falling 0.1%, Dow Jones gaining 0.1% and NASDAQ remaining unchanged A...
Summary: USD gains after ISM beats forecasts Wall St. pulls back from record high Uber tumbles after earnings update UK...
A stronger than expected data point for the US service sector has provided a further boost to the buck which was already trading higher on the day and...
Summary: UK Services PMI: 50.0 vs 49.6 exp Data follows manufacturing beat Bull flag seen in GBPJPY A...
Mixed moods at the opening of the European session DE30 halts upward move after reaching level of double top from May-June 2018 Daimler...
Summary: Soft services indices from the UK and the US Employment report from New Zealand for Q3 Some central bankers on the agenda 9:30...
Summary: Comments that China demands from Trump to remove tariffs imposed in September have lifted risk sentiment (it seems rather unlikely Trump...
Wall Street finished yesterday's session slightly somewhat higher with NASDAQ rising 0.6%, and Dow Jones and SP500 climbing 0.4% Asian...
Summary: New record highs for US stocks DE30 smashes through 13000 level ECB’s Lagarde set for German address South...
A key resistance zone can be found near 1.1200 handle A break below 1.1075 can launch a bigger decline EURUSD has been trading in an upward...
Summary: New all-time highs for major US indices Trade hopes boost sentiment after Ross’s comments US2000 back above...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the NZDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
