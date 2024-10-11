DE30 surges to fresh 2019 high!
The German DE30 is surging again on Monday enjoying news on Brexit extension and is already 9% up from the October low. At present buyers have no major...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: Brexit deadline to be extended to Jan 31st 2020 MPs to vote later on PMs election request GBPUSD remains well supported Despite...
Mixed beginning to the European session DE30 attempts a break above short-term trading range Covestro (COV1.DE) trades higher on...
Summary: Australian Treasury signals the RBA could start buying bank bonds to take downward pressure off their profitability The RBA could also...
Semi-important data from the US to be released in the afternoon Decision on the length of Brexit extension expected today Alphabet...
US indices finished the last trading session in the past week higher with NASDAQ rising 0.7%, Dow Jones adding 0.6% and SP500 climbing 0.4% Upbeat...
USTR said in statement that China and US are very close to finalize some sections of trade deal which indicates a further progress. The office mentioned...
Summary: UK PM Johnson makes election push GBP set to post weekly decline Amazon falls as earnings disappoint Death...
Summary: Amazon to begin lower after latest results Shares fall as much as 9% in after-hours trade US100 respecting resistance...
Summary: Deep falls on Bitcoin weighed on other cryptocurrencies Ripple breaks out of the overbalance structure This week has not been the...
Citi issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
GBPJPY is trading below the resistance at 141.20 area Pair with a chance for downward correction Rally on the pound clearly slowed down...
Summary: Boris to try and call election on Monday EU27 agree in principle to Brexit extension GBP drifts lower on the week; FTSE...
European indices turn lower after higher opening DE30 pulls back from the top of short-term trading range MTU Aero (MTX.DE) declines...
Summary: Macroeconomic releases from the South Korean economy have been dismal of late South Korean KOSPI seems to be driven by consumer sentiment This...
Swedish retail sales to be released in the morning EU ambassadors could decide on length of Brexit extension today Members of Norges...
US indices finished mixed yesterday’s session with NASDAQ rising 0.8%, SP500 moving up 0.2% and Dow Jones falling 0.1%; the same can be said...
Summary: ECB maintains interest rates Final press conference from Draghi Eurozone data remains weak UK100 jumps to 3-week...
