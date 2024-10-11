UK100 jumps to 3-week high
While the pound has garnered the lion’s share of attention in recent weeks, one by product of its strong surge higher has been an underperformance...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
The final press conference from ECB president Mario Draghi has seemingly delivered little in terms of surprises so far and unless there’s a...
The ECB has maintained interest rates with the key depo rate staying at the record low of -0.5%. This was in line with the market consensus and investors...
30% of S&P 500 companies have already reported earnings for Q3 Annual earnings growth on the index level is negative Third quarter...
The Turkish central bank slashed its one week overnight repo rate to 14% from 16.5%, well more than the consensus suggesting a cut to 15.5%. It was another...
US30 rebounds from the local support zone at 26700 pts handle The main trend remains upward US indices are trading near theirs ATH. No...
While the current week has once more been dominated by Brexit headlines, markets on the whole appear to be consolidating after the wild swings seen in...
Summary: More weak PMI data from across EU EURUSD dips lower ECB decision 12:45 (BST). Final Draghi press conference to...
European indices move higher after upbeat French PMIs DE30 painted a fresh 16-month high Daimler (DAI.DE) surges on solid Q3 earnings...
Summary: German PMIs have come close to market expectations Readings have been weaker than expected though Euro has barely changed as a result A...
German PMIs to be released in the morning ECB expected to stay on hold today Riksbank, Norges Bank and CBRT to announce 8:30...
Summary: Boris Johnson has asked for a Brexit delay because he had to abide by the law France pushes for a short delay only until November 15 GBP...
US indices finished yesterday’s trading slightly higher with gains ranging from 0.2% to 0.3%; positive sentiment is also spreading across Asian...
Summary: Dow bounces after Boeing reports DE30 reclaims 12700 handle Oil jumps above $60 on surprise inventory draw Pound...
The weekly crude oil inventories have shown an unexpected drawdown and sending oil market to their highest level of the day. The full report was as follows: Headline:...
Summary: GBPUSD broke above the downward sloping trend line but the pair encounter another obstacle EURUSD is trading in a key resistance...
Summary: US30 moves back into the green after early declines Index boosted by BA earnings US30 in danger of lagging US500 for...
Bank of America Merrill Lynch issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair...
EURUSD returns to earlier-broken upward channel The pair is trading in a key support zone The EURUSD is trading in the key area above psychological...
