Morning Wrap (25.04.2024)
Asia-Pacific stock indexes are having a mixed session. Chinese indexes are gaining the most, with the CHN.cash index up 0.96% and the HK.cash index...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
IBM announced solid Q1 2024 results, but the stock is down in after-hours trading. While the decline isn't as severe as Meta's, it's likely...
Meta reported relatively strong results for Q1 2024, exceeding market expectations in terms of EPS and total revenue, but presenting weaker results for...
Wall Street indices trade mixed today - S&P 500 gains 0.1%, Nasdaq adds 0.2%, Dow Jones drops 0.1% and small-cap Russell 2000 trades 0.5% lower Tesla...
HSBC issued a recommendation for the GBPCHF currency pair. HSBC recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Hasbro (HAS.US), US toys and games company, is one of the best performing Wall Street stocks today. Stock rallies over 10% following release of Q1 2024...
Contrasts in the gold market are currently more visible than ever before. Just recently, historical highs were recorded at just over $2,430 per ounce,...
HSBC issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. HSBC recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
US Department of Energy (DOE) released an official weekly report on US oil inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a build in headline...
IFR issued a recommendation for AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market): 0.6503 Target:...
Wall Street indices open mostly higher US100 halts recovery move at 38.2% retracement Texas Instruments jumps 7% after earnings Wall Street...
Meta Platforms (META.US) shares have become one of the winners of the artificial intelligence trend, bouncing nearly 550% from the 2022 low. The company...
USDCAD experienced a volatility jump at 1:30 pm BST today, following release of data from the United States and Canada. US durable goods orders data for...
The shares of aerospace giant Boeing (BA.US) are gaining nearly 3% before the opening of today's cash session on Wall Street. The reason for the gains...
Tesla (TSLA.US) reported Q1 2024 earnings report yesterday after close of Wall Street session. Report turned out to be a disappointment when compared to...
Profits at one of the largest U.S. telecom corporations AT&T (T.US) beat expectations, although sales came in lower than forecast, in a highly competitive...
German DAX maintains part of morning gains Kering falls 8% after release of quarterly results Evotec presents unfulfilling forecasts for 2024 Overall...
CBI industrial orders from the United Kingdom came in -23 vs -16 exp. and -18 previously At the same time the UK business optimism came in better...
The token of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, Binancecoin (BNB) has been showing incredible resilience recently and is doing better...
The Australian dollar is the best performing currency in the broad FX market today on the back of a higher-than-expected CPI inflation reading. Inflation...