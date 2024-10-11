UK unemployment rate ticks higher; Brexit remains key
Summary: Latest UK jobs data shows hints of softening Brexit still the main driver ahead of EU summit GBP remains near recent...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
European shares open higher but trim gains during the first hour DE30 struggles at 112.8% exterior retracement of early-October dip Wirecard...
Summary: Chinese headline price growth accelerates more than expected Food prices remain a prime reason why prices in the Chinese economy keep...
German ZEW index for October expected to move lower UK wage growth to remain unchanged in August Number of major US companies to...
Asian equities are mixed this morning except Japanese NIKKEI climbing as much as 1.9% as this market was off on Monday; SP500 futures point to a...
Summary: Equities bounce after early weakness as China refuse to sign deal Mnuchin upbeat on future prospects Pound pares gains...
There’s been some sizable selling seen in the crude markets today with both Oil (-2.8%) and Oil.WTI (-3.0%) tumbling lower. The declines began in...
Summary: US indices in the red on Chinese reluctance to sign trade deal Tsy Sec: Mnuchin says “progress made last week” US...
EURUSD pulls back from the resistance at 78.6% Fibonacci retracement The key support can be found at 1.10 The EURUSD bounced...
Donald Trump reiterated via Twitter that the United States is planning to impose “big” sanctions on Turkey. However, the US President said...
Summary: GBP trading lower on the day UK100 drops on China news UK banks in focus after Friday’s bumper gains After...
The recent reports say that China wants more talks ahead of signing the “initial” trade deal. The agreement that was reached last week says...
Chinese trade stays subdued, GDP print this Friday No signs of manufacturing pick up in Europe US consumer remains optimistic Asia...
European investors launch new week in gloomy moods DE30 pulls back from the resistance zone ranging above 12450 pts Rheinmetall (RHM.DE)...
Summary: The Fed announced it would start Treasury bills purchases in mid-October The program is aimed to boost the amount of reserves in the banking...
Turkish industrial production seen dropping in August Polish trade balance deficit seen widening in August Holidays in Canada and...
The US and China reached a temporary trade agreement being enough to hold off on a 5pp tariff increase scheduled for October 15, on the other hand,...
Summary: GBPUSD set for biggest 2-day gain in a decade CAD jumps as jobs data beats forecasts Indices at to recent gains on trade...
