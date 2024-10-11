EURCHF - recommendation from Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Bank of America Merrill Lynch issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
There’s been a clear move higher seen in the Canadian dollar in recent trade with the Loonie jumping across the board after the release of the latest...
Gold sinks on trade optimism The gold price broke below the lower limit of local consolidation range The gold market...
Summary: Bitcoin breaks down below $8600 Mayhem related to US-China trade talks as well as Brexit turmoil have supported digital coins SEC rejects...
EU's Tusk: "Johnson has promised to come forward with a solution that works for all". UK has not come forward with a realistic and...
Summary: European equities start higher on trade optimism DAX struggles around the upper bound of the bullish channel SAP (SAP.DE) rallies after...
Summary: Canadian jobs report to be released this afternoon US consumer confidence data for October on the agenda on Friday Trump and Liu He...
US equities finished yesterday’s trading with moderate gains following news that first day trade talks between US and Chinese officials went...
Summary: US stocks jump on Trump tweet US CPI misses estimates Pound spikes higher on upbeat joint statement UK data remains...
A joint statement from Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar has seen a spike higher in the pound. The message on Twitter read as follows: ...
There’s been a swift move higher in stocks in recent trade after Donald Trump took to Twitter with the following post: "Big day of negotiations...
Summary: US September CPI Y/Y: +1.7% vs +1.8% exp Trade in focus as US-China talks continue Markets await further news A...
Wall Street earnings season is just around the corner Airlines start to cancel 737 MAX orders as take-off may be delayed further Alphabet...
Triple top formation can be spotted on the chart The pair is testing the key support zone Looking at the D1 interval, one can...
Summary: UK GDP M/M: -0.1% vs 0.0% exp. Prior revised up by 0.1% to +0.4% GBP remains near recent lows The...
European indices slide at the beginning of Tuesday’s session DE30 upholds tight trading range Volkswagen (VOW3.DE) and Porsche...
Next round of trade talks begins today in Washington ECB to release minutes from the September meeting Grains await WASDE report...
Summary: FOMC minutes signal some officials were afraid of a liquidity squeeze A lot of conflicting headlines regarding US-Sino trade discussions Risk-on...
