Morning wrap
US indices finished yesterday’s trading broadly higher with NASDAQ climbing 1%, SP500 rising 0.9% and Dow Jones going up 0.7% During...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Minutes from the September FOMC meeting showed that there was a debate about when it is appropriate to end policy easing. A few bankers judged that market...
Summary: Mixed day for stocks Oil dips after inventory build GBP Spike fades along with deal hopes Turkey begins...
Minutes from the September FOMC meeting will be released at 7:00 pm (BST) and unveil reasons behind the second consecutive rate cut this year and may hint...
There’s been a bit of a pullback in the Oil markets following the release of the latest US inventory data with both Oil and Oil.WTI paring their...
Recep Erdgoan, the president of Turkey accounced that country begins offensive in Syria to force back Kurdish militians that control the border area. Excecpt...
Summary: Oil is trading above a key support at $51 A reversal pattern can be spotted at USDJPY In spite of bearish head...
If last week’s market moves were mainly driven by economic releases, the theme this week has been far more focused on politics with the latest developments...
Head and shoulders formation can be spotted on the chart The price rebounded from the neck line Looking at the D1 interval...
European indices shrug off early weakness DE30 bounces back above the 12000 pts handle Commerzbank (CBK.DE) considers “4-digit”...
API report hinted at bigger than expected build. Will DoE data confirm? Fed Chairman Powell scheduled to speak Traders await FOMC...
Summary: Fed’s Powell announced yesterday the central bank would start purchasing Treasury bills This step is designed to boost the amount...
US indices finished yesterday’s trading well below the flat line - NASDAQ lost 1.7%, SP500 slid 1.6% and Dow Jones fell 1.2% Weakish...
Summary: GBPUSD falls to 1-month low below $1.22 as Brexit concerns weigh Most indices in the red as US-China hopes fade Domino’s...
The pound is the worst performing major currency today, dropping against all its peers as any hopes that the UK and EU will agree upon a new Brexit deal...
Oil Saudi Arabia informed that it has fully restored output capacity lost during drone attacks Oil prices dropped below pre-attack levels Market...
Summary: Trade concerns to weigh on US benchmarks US500 (-0.6%) back below 2920 Dominos announced earnings miss Hopes...
FRA40 bounced off the lower limit of the earlier-broken Overbalance structure Possibility of extending downward move The nearest support...
Major stock market indices are trading lower on Tuesday as optimism ahead of trade talks scheduled for Thursday falters. Deepening of decline was triggered...
