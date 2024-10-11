Pound drops as hopes for Brexit deal fade
Summary: Reports that Brexit talks “close to breaking down” GBP trading lower across the board LSE shares swoon as...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
DE30 slumps after failing to break above the 50% Fibo level of the latest downward move Wirecard (WDI.DE) gains on 2025 target increase Airbus...
Industrial production data from European countries to be released in the morning US PPI inflation expected to stay unchanged in September Fed...
Summary: NZ government shows a higher than forecast budget surplus in the 2019 fiscal year ended in June A higher surplus signals the country has...
US indices finished yesterday’s session lower losing between 0.3% and 0.5%; in Asia sentiment has improved notably with Chinese markets returning...
EURUSD is trading in consolidation range USDJPY returns over 107,00 DAX closes in plus slightly below 12 100 handle Today's session...
Indices from Wall Street set to launch new week in red due to trade concerns Workers’ strike at General Motors (GM.US) enters fourth...
EURUSD broke above the upper limit of Overbalance structure Pair with a chance for trend reversal EURUSD broke above the upper limit of...
US labour market decent but activity data nosedive European inflation adds pressure on the ECB Weak prints prevail in Asia US – economy...
Nordea issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
DE30 trades in the vicinity of the psychological 12000 pts barrier Bayer (BAYN.DE) surges as Roundup trial gets postponed Osram (OSR.DE)...
No key readings scheduled for Monday Brexit-headlines likely to steer the pound FOMC and ECB minutes to be released later this week Economic...
Summary: China is reportedly increasingly reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal with the US A Chinese offer to Washington, which will be submitted...
US indices finished Friday’s trading with decent gains following quite a solid print from the labour market; all three major indices rose 1.4%;...
Summary: US economy adds 136k new jobs in September Stocks extend recovery but initial USD strength fades Crypto newsletter: Markets...
Summary: US stocks rise to start final session of the week Markets react positively to jobs report Powell speech this evening...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: US economy adds 136k new jobs in September Jobless rate unexpectedly falls to 3.5% from 3.7% Wage growth disappoints producing a 2.9%...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator