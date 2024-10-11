Markets spooked as US-EU trade tensions mount
Summary: The WTO ruled the US could retaliate for illegal government aid to Airbus The US is to implement duties on $7.5 billion worth of European...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
US indices plunged on Wednesday with Dow Jones losing as much as 1.9%, SP500 fell 1.8% and NASDAQ declined 1.6%; bearish sentiment prevails also...
Since the beginning of the session there has been a negative sentiment on the stock market, with every hour the falls are getting deeper and deeper. The...
Summary: Stocks swoon further with US500 <2900 Dollar also declines with ADP fairly weak Gold pushes back above the $1500/oz...
The monthly US jobs report is often one of the biggest events for markets, but the upcoming data for September (released Friday 1:30PM BST) has taken on...
Summary: Local double top formation can be spotted on CHFPLN chart Declines on stock markets deepen GBPUSD failed to break above the 1.2550 handle Let’s...
Summary: The US economy adds as many as 135k new jobs in September US dollar trades slightly lower against JPY The US economy added as many...
Summary: Boris Johnson delivers Tory party address Little further detail on Brexit proposals announced GBP remains mixed...
Contradictory signals on the gold market Head and shoulders formation can be spotted on the chart The buyers entered the market at...
Global stock markets plummet in response to disappointing ISM reading DE30 tests the lower limit of the Overbalance structure Covestro...
UK construction PMI expected to remain deep in contraction territory ADP to release employment report in the early afternoon National...
Summary: Boris Johnson is expected to put a proposal to the EU later today The EU denies it is ready to for any concessions on Irish backstop GBP...
US indices saw widespread declines on Tuesday following a grim manufacturing ISM reading; Dow Jones declined 1.3%, SP500 fell 1.2% and NASDAQ dived...
According to the people familiar with the matter, EU sees possible concessions if UK accepts backstop. GBPUSD spikes to the highest today after release...
Summary: ISM manufacturing PMI: 47.8 vs 50.4 exp. 49.12 prior Stocks swoon, USD pulls back, Gold spikes Improvement in UK data...
The US economy has been perceived as resistant to global slowdown. The latest ISM does not fit into that narrative though – a drop to 47.8...
Weak global data and RBA interest rate cut are weighing on currencies today leaving the US dollar to bear the brunt of adjustment. Indeed the AUDUSD is...
Oil Crude oil stockpiles sit near the seasonal low, what could exert some selling pressure on oil market Crude price sits below the 5-year...
Summary: US indices consolidate after strong weekly start S&P500 attempting to break out of falling channel Focus on ISM manufacturing...
