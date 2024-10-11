Technical alert: Silver
Silver declined significantly over the past few sessions Broad zigzag correction could be on the cards Precious metals experienced...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: UK Manufacturing PMI: 48.3 vs 47.0 exp. 47.4 prior Rise largely due to one-off Brexit related quirks GBPUSD back in prior...
DE30 eyes a test of the upper limit of the Overbalance structure Deutsche Post (DPW.DE) presented strategy through 2025 Deutsche...
Summary: RBA delivers another rate cut this year, but strikes more balanced tone Aussie declines on the decision, though its weakness could be...
UK manufacturing PMI expected to remain in contraction territory in September Data from member countries does not bode well for European...
Wall Street ended yesterday’s session with moderate gains; in Asia NIKKEI rises 0.7% and KOSPI is up by 0.4% while Chinese markets are closed...
Summary: Strong moves lower in Gold, Silver & Platinum EURUSD falls to lowest level in over 2 years Navarro quashes latest...
There’s been some strong selling seen in the precious metals space in recent trade with Gold falling below the $1480/oz mark triggering a wave of...
Summary: Navarro dismisses reports US to restrict Chinese companies US indices to begin little changed Apple receives broker...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
There’s been some selling seen in the EURUSD in recent trade with the world’s most popular FX pair falling below the 1.09 handle to trade at...
Head and shoulders formation can be spotted on the chart Overbalance methodology does not hint at trend reversal yet A reversal could...
Key US economic data ahead Sentiment in Europe deteriorates Weak data from Japan, Chinese PMI ticks up Europe – PMIs plummet, sentiment...
Nordea issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Q2 contraction confirmed in UK Minimal negative impact seen on the markets GBPUSD holds above prior support zone A...
DE30 trades sideways in between 12370 pts handle and 61.8% Fibo level Henkel (HEN3.DE) dips after receiving a downgrade at BofAML Siemens...
Preliminary inflation data from euro area countries Second release of the UK GDP report for Q2 WTO expected to issue a ruling on...
Summary: Business confidence data for September comes in below expectations Profit expectations deteriorate to the lowest since 2009 Kiwi dives...
