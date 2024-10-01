German DE40 fails to react to slightly better Ifo data
Germany April Ifo business climate index 89.4 vs 88.8 expected Current conditions 88.9 vs 88.7 expected Expectations 89.9 vs 88.7 expected German...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Wednesday's session on equity markets promises to be positive. After yesterday's gains in Wall Street indices, the bullish trend was extended today...
Wednesday's session on equity markets promises to be positive. After yesterday's gains in Wall Street indices, the bullish trend was extended...
The electric car manufacturer showed results well below market expectations. Tesla is strongly feeling the competition from the Chinese producers, which...
Sentiments in the European session were positive today. Germany's DAX gained more than 1.5%, with the CAC40 up 0.8%. The British FTSE fared slightly...
US biopharmaceutical company, Biogen (BIIB.US), will report its results tomorrow; before Wall Street opens. Value-oriented fund Patient Capital Management...
According to still unconfirmed reports from a well-known 'Phone Chip Expert' profile on the Weibo platform, Apple is developing its own AI server...
US regional Richmond Fed index came in -7 vs -8 exp. and -11 previously US new home sales: 0.693k vs 0.669k exp. and 0.662 previously (8.8% MoM vs 1.1%...
U.S. indexes gain after market opening. US500 rises 0.6% after weaker than expected flash S&P PMI data Nearly 1% drop in oil prices improves Wall...
US S&P Composite flash PMI reading (April) came in 50.9 vs 52 exp. and 52.1 previously Manufacturing PMI: 49.9 vs 52 exp. and 51.9 previously Services...
General Electric (GE.US) shares are gaining nearly 4.5% in pre-market trading following the release of better-than-expected results and optimistic full-year...
Futures on Chicago wheat surged almost 10% after the 'bottom' from rollover and are gaining today, for a third consecutive session. Wheat...
Gold Gold dropped over 100 USD per ounce from the peak last week, most likely due to the calming of the situation in the Middle East. After Israel's...
Futures quotes for Chinese benchmarks are on an upward wave today. We can at least partly see the reason for this in comments from UBS and Goldman Sachs,...
European with sizable gains during Tuesday's trading PMI data points to the strength of the European services sector SAP shares its quarterly...
Tesla to report Q1 earnings today after market close Stock is trading over 40% year-to-date lower Q1 deliveries and production data disappointed Price...
Flash PMI indices for April from the United Kingdom were released today at 9:30 am BST. Report was expected to show an uptick in manufacturing gauge as...
Nasdaq-100 (US100) as well as other Wall Street indices have been struggling recently. Still-tense geopolitical situation in the Middle East, as well as...