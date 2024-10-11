Morning wrap
Wall Street finished Friday’s session with declines on the news that the US could consider delisting of Chinese companies from US markets;...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
S&P 500 is down by more than 0.2% after release an information that White House weighs limits on US portfolio flows into China. This move wyold have...
Summary: Oil bounces strongly after falling on sanctions news GBP recovers after talk of BoE rate cuts US stocks set for mixed...
Summary: Durable goods orders beats; Core PCE misses S&P500 trades towards the middle of weekly range Market remains between...
OIL and OIL.WTI prices are taking another nosedive after Reuters reported that the United States offered to lift sanctions on Iran in exchange for talks....
Oil closes the gap caused by the attack on a refinery in Saudi Arabia The local 1:1 structure holds a downward trend After the attack...
Summary: Bitcoin has tumbled 20% so far this week dragging down other altcoins The whole crypto capitalisation has shrunk by $30 billion A new...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with the following...
There’s been a swift drop in the price of Oil in recent trade after news broke that Saudi Arabia has moved to impose a partial ceasefire in Yemen....
Summary: Renowned BoE Hawk Saunders hints at rate cut Pound set for weekly loss GBPUSD dips below $1.23 to trade near 3-week low It’s...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the CADJPY currency pair. The bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
DE30 tests short-term resistance zone ranging below the 12320 pts handle Commerzbank (CBK.DE) no longer expects revenue to grow this year Infineon...
Summary: France presents its 2020 budget with abundant tax cuts The budget has been built on an assumption of only tiny growth deceleration Expansionary...
US durable goods orders data for August expected to show a decline Fed and ECB central bankers to speak throughout the day Revision...
US indices ended yesterday’s trading lower with NASDAQ falling the most 0.6%; the declines are also prevailing in Asia where Japanese NIKKEI...
Summary: US stocks trade lower after respecting resistance zone GDP comes in inline with forecasts EURUSD near lowest level since...
US500 gives back some of the previous gains and EURUSD recovers from the 2019 low of 1,0922 ahead of some key Fed speeches later in the afternoon. The...
Summary: US final Q2 GDP meets expectations Inflation measure rise; business investment falls S&P500 retests H4 cloud The...
EURUSD is trading at the lowest level of 2019 A chance for the pair to move in the direction of 1.0875 handle EURUSD broke to fresh...
