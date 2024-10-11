Stock market commentary: Polish banks await EU court ruling
WIG20 (W20) may feel pressure from the EU court ruling on FX-mortgages TUI (TUI.UK) and easyJet (EZJ.UK) rally on Thomas Cook bankruptcy Activist...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: GBP falling lower once more No tangible developments on the Brexit front FTSE rises close to 2-month high The...
DE30 bounced off the lower limit of the Overbalance structure Wirecard (WDI.DE) surges as Societe Generale issues “buy” recommendation Siemens...
Summary: NZ dollar leads the gains among major currencies this morning Adrian Orr seems to rule out the RBNZ would need to resort to unconventional...
Third release of US GDP report for Q2 Bank of Mexico expected to cut rates today Number of Fed members scheduled to speak throughout...
US equities finished Wednesday’s trading with decent gains after Donald Trump said a deal with China could happen “sooner than you think”;...
Summary: US stocks bounce from 3-week lows USD gains after Trump-Ukraine manuscript released GBP pulls back as UK parliament returns Oil...
The weekly crude oil inventory release has done little to help the plight of the Oil price with an unexpected build keeping the market near its lowest...
A rough transcript of the call between Trump and his Ukrainian equivalent Zelenskiy has been released in recent minutes as the US president seeks to defend...
Summary: Strong sell-off on the crypto market, BTC trades over 15% lower this week USDPLN rallies after bouncing off the support at 3.90 handle US500...
Summary: US stock markets to open lower after sizable decline 26700 possible support for US30 Nike surges toward ATH; Nvidia...
Societe Generale issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
US500 breaks through the lower limit of the Overbalance structure A double top formation can be noticed The level of 2940 points...
Summary: Pound sliding lower ahead of MPs’ return GBPJPY back near prior support Impeachment odds on Trump spike higher There’s...
Oil prices have accelerated their decline after Saudi Aramco informed that it is ahead of schedule in restoring its oil output capacity. Looking at the...
European stocks markets sink following declines on US and Asian stock exchanges Executives of Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) charged by German prosecutors Daimler...
US politics to remain in the spotlight Czech National Bank to announce interest rate decision DOE report expected to show a decline in crude stockpiles 12:00...
