NZ dollar strengthens as rate cut bets slightly retreat
Summary: RBNZ keeps rates unchanged and underlines there is still scope to ease policy further if necessary Market participants still see another...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, has officially launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump following accusations...
Summary: Greenback dips after soft US data UK Supreme Court rules against PM Johnson Trump: “Hopes for allowing China into...
The US dollar has come under pressure in recent trade after the release of two worse than expected data points from the US. The worse news came from the...
TD Bank issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: US stocks gain on upbeat tariff news Soybeans boosted but gains relatively small S&P500 remains range-bound back...
Gold Gold prices experienced downward pressure following mixed decision of the Federal Reserve last week ETF increase their holdings of...
The British Supreme Court ruled that a Parliament’s suspension was unlawful. Moreover, it will also decide what to do next underlining that no step...
USDPLN returns below the 4.00 handle Main trend remains upward Chance for a test of a lower limit of 1:1 structure USDPLN...
DAX (DE30) fails to break above 33-period exponential moving average Germany may help airline of the collapse Thomas Cook Wirecard...
UK Supreme Court to rule on Parliament prorogation today German IFO indices to be released in the morning CB Consumer Confidence...
Summary: Chinese government offers new waivers to several companies to buy US soybeans without retaliatory tariffs US and Chinese negotiators are...
The Chinese government has offered new waivers to some domestic and private companies to purchase US soybeans (up to 3 million tons) without being...
Summary: European data disappoints weighing on stocks and Euro US indices dragged lower but bounce after their PMIs Precious...
There’s been a clear move higher in the precious metals complex in recent trade with Gold, Silver and Platinum all moving up to their highest levels...
US500 trades close to the session low at the open of the cash market in the US after PMIs from Europe cemented fears of recession in Germany. Having said...
Summary: US stock benchmarks in the red ahead of cash open S&P500 revisits support region around 2978 Amazon has price target...
USDJPY broke the lower limit of the Overbalance structure A short-term correction towards the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement may be on the cards A...
Societe Generale issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
