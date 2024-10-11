Thomas Cook collapses; European bourses begin on the back foot
Summary: Last-ditch talks fail to save Thomas Cook Soft European data weighs on Stocks and EUR Saudi Oil repairs could take longer...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
PMIs in Europe tumble, spark recession fears US housing market shows strength India slashes corporate tax rate Europe – recession more...
DE30 plummeted after release of PMI data for September Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) completes a deal with BNP Paribas (BNP.FR) Lufthansa...
Summary: Preliminary PMI readings from EMU economies showed a sharp decline The weakness is visible not only in manufacturing, but also in service...
German PMI data to be released in the morning ECB President Draghi to testify on monetary policy in European Parliament US manufacturing...
Summary: Donald Trump said he was not interested in a partial deal with China A Chinese delegation was told not to visit US cornfields in Montana...
US equities finished Friday’s session lower following the news that China would not visit US cornfields in Montana At the same time,...
Summary: US indices trade close to all-time highs DE30: Covestro shares struggle near resistance GBP set for 3rd consecutive...
News that the New York Fed has announced a series of 14-day repos starting on Tuesday is the latest development in a line of short-term funding issues...
Summary: US indices remain well supported near record highs S&P500 set for 4th green W1 candle in a row CAD falls as retail...
Summary: Bitcoin comes back above $10k after an EA's tweet Litecoin retains its bullish momentum Portugal approves a directive aiming to...
Upbeat moods on the European stock markets The French index reached fresh ATH During Friday's session we can observe good moods...
Summary: GBP set for another green week Largest gains seen in GBPAUD and GBPNZD Has sterling gone too far, too fast? It’s...
German government expected to present major climate protection plan today DE30 seesaws within the resistance zone ranging 12420-12450 pts Covestro...
Summary: Headline price growth moved down in August Core inflation measures were mixed Data increases pressure on BoJ to take action next month The...
Polish retail sales growth expected to slow Canadian retail sales seen increasing in July FED and ECB members to speak throughout...
Wall Street finished broadly unchanged on Thursday, while equities in Asia are registering modest rises this morning Oil prices are gaining...
Summary: Indices gain after dipping on the Fed USDBRL soars as Brazil cuts rates BoJ hints at possible action in October Muted...
