Stocks set for green open after recovering Fed dip
Summary: Philly Fed beats estimates US indices all called to open higher Equities fully recover post FOMC dip After...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
The central bank of Brazil cut interest rates by 50bps to a record low level of 5.5% yesterday leading to a major sell-off in the real today. The decision...
Credit Suisse issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Higher volatility on the CHF market after the SNB decision EURCHF bounces off the key technical support Although SNB's decision...
Summary: BOE keep rates unchanged at 0.75 MPC vote 9-0 in favor of the decision GBP pairs and UK100 little changed The...
Russell 2000 (US2000) fails to break above key resistance zone Major workers strike at General Motors (GM.US) Trade war and break-up...
DE30 attempts to break above the resistance zone ranging above 12420 pts handle E.ON (EOAN.DE) increase stake in Innogy to 90% Deutsche...
The Norwegian krone is climbing after the central bank decided to hike rates by 25 basis points. Nevertheless, the Norges Bank also suggested that rates...
SNB, BoE, Norges Bank and SARB to announce rate decision today UK retail sales growth expected to decelerate Another piece of data...
Summary: Bank of Japan keeps monetary policy settings unchanged Some voices to strengthen monetary easing by lowering short-term interest rates Possible...
US equities were broadly unchanged on Wednesday following a 25 bps rate cut delivered by the Federal Reserve; at the same time the US dollar strengthened...
The US Fed cut rates but the market reaction is clearly negative – US dollar gains, gold and silver move lower and stocks go down as well as there...
Federal Reserve decided to cut interest rate by 25 bp to 2.00% from 2.25% in line with market expectations. Additionally dot plot shows that 7...
There’s been a move higher in the price of Oil in recent minutes after two key developments, the release of DOE inventory figures and a press conference...
Summary: US session to be dominated by Fed decision (7PM BST) 25 bps cut expected; dot plots and Presser could hold the key S&P500...
Local consolidation range on M15 interval The market is looking forward to the Fed's decision An upward trend can be spotted on H1 interval Looking...
The US Fed will announce its decision today at 7pm BST (8pm CEST) that will be followed by a post-meeting conference 30 minutes later. As the second rate...
Gargantuan volatility on the oil market S&P500 index eyes painting fresh ATH GBPUSD broke above another resistance, 1.2700 handle...
Summary: UK CPI Y/Y: +1.7% vs +1.8% exp. +2.1% prior Core reading falls to lowest level since Nov 2016 GBPUSD dips back below...
