Instant view: Euro sinks as Draghi underlines downside risks to economy
Summary: Euro continues sliding as Draghi speaks during his press conference Draghi stresses downside risks ahead, ECB cuts macro forecasts Details...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
The euro is jumping up and down after the ECB cut its deposit euro by 10bps, as expected. Other rates were left unchanged. At the same time, the ECB will...
Summary: Oil drops on reports of softer US stance on Iran Markets await key ECB decision Will Draghi deliver in penultimate policy...
Summary: European equities start higher on Thursday Showdown has just arrived, the ECB has to beat market expectations to avoid tightening of financial...
Summary: ECB is widely expected to roll out a set of measures to address slowing growth and stubbornly low price growth Turkish central bank is...
Summary: At the request of the Chinese Vice Premier, Donald Trump has decided to postpone an increase of tariffs, which were initially scheduled...
Summary: Oil lower despite inventory drawdown (-6.9M) US2000 extends higher FTSE attempts to catch peers Crypto newsletter ECB...
Summary: US2000 breaks above resistance at 1534 Small cap index has been lagging large caps US PPI beats forecasts While...
Summary: The Facebook’s project called Libra attempts to get a Swiss payment system license Gemini starts its custody service supporting...
The ECB decision this Thursday is one of the most anticipated market event this year. The Bank has to respond to slowing economy and market expectations...
Summary: UK100 gains almost 1% Price back near key resistance Boris to consider NI only backstop? The FTSE 100...
Summary: European equities have started the day with noticeable gains after optimistic revelations from the trade front DE30 keeps surging as a...
Summary: US PPI to shed more light on a CPI release later this week DoE to report a weekly change in US crude inventories Poland’s central...
Summary: China is going to ease negative trade war effects, according to Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin China does not list corn, soybeans...
Summary: DE30 rises to new 6 week high on fiscal hopes US500 pulls back in notable divergence with EU Wells Fargo subject to broker...
We some diverging move this Tuesday as US indices move clearly lower yet the German DE30 fires higher for the 5th trading day on stimulus hope. Investors...
Summary: US indices trading a little lower on the day What would it take to make a US-China trade deal? Wells Fargo in focus as...
Oil: A new energy minister in Saudi Arabia might be a positive signal for oil prices Iran supplies crude oil to Syria, Iran has confirmed that...
- Brent continues upward move but runs into an obstacle - French equity market index reverses in the vicinity of YTD peak - EURPLN tests upper limit...
