BREAKING: EUR rallies after mixed PMIs
Flash PMI indices for April from France and Germany were released this morning at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively. Reports were expected to show...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
European indices set to open higher Flash PMIs for April from Europe and the United States Earnings reports from Tesla and Lockheed Martin, among...
Wall Street indices traded higher yesterday as market moods were supported by lack of further Middle East escalation over the weekend S&P 500...
News flow at the beginning of a new week was very light. Lack of further escalation in the Middle East put pressure on safe haven assets and supported...
Future of the Video Conferencing Sector The true breakthrough in the video conferencing software market turned out to be the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020,...
MicroStrategy (MSTR.US) as well as other US crypto-linked stocks trade higher today. Bitcoin halving was completed this week, and will result in reduced...
Downward move on Brent (OIL) market that was launched in the first half of April has slowed down. Last week's Iranian and Israeli airstrikes on one...
Wall Street indices open higher Lack of further Middle East escalation supports market moods Tesla drops after announcing price cuts Wall Street...
Gold and other precious metals are taking a hit at the beginning of a new week. GOLD is trading 2% lower, PLATINUM and PALLADIUM drop around 0.8-0.9%,...
Verizon Communications (VZ.US) is gaining 1.50% after the company published its quarterly earnings report. Verizon reported losing fewer wireless subscribers...
Wall Street earnings season for Q1 2024 is entering its most interesting period. Traders are about to get reports from the largest tech companies from...
European indices open higher DAX records a 0.70% increase above 18,000 points Villeroy from the ECB confirms rate cuts in June At the start...
The possibility of earlier-than-anticipated interest rate cuts in the Eurozone, along with the recent sell-off in indices, is exerting pressure on the...
The Bitcoin halving event took place overnight from Friday to Saturday. Despite many speculations, during the event itself, there were no significant movements...
The first day of the week starts quite calmly in the markets. The macroeconomic calendar has no major events planned that could significantly impact global...
Asian and Pacific indices mostly record a session of growth. The most significant gains are observed in the CHN.cash index (+1.13%) and HK.cash (+1.30%)....
The end of the week on the markets is nervous and disappointing for bulls. We mainly observe declines in stock markets. Today, technology companies...
Nickel prices are recording a strong rally and futures contracts are already approaching the vicinity of $19.5000 per ton. Exactly one week ago, on April...
The Bitcoin halving will take place in just a few hours. On one hand, for investors in the cryptocurrency market, this could be positive news as the supply...