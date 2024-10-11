Gorsze PMI z UK, ale lepsza sytuacja w krajach EMU
Podsumowanie: Lepsze odczyty indeksów PMI dla usług ze strefy euro Kolejny spadek indeksu PMI dla usług z Wielkiej Brytanii Funt pozostaje...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: Equity markets in Europe start the day with notable increases ECB’s Villeroy express doubts over a bond buying resumption DAX...
Summary: Services PMIs from European economies Bank of Canada rate decision Many central bankers on the agenda 8:15/8:45/8:50/8:55/9:00...
Summary: Pound recovers but its strength could prove temporary, what’s next in terms of Brexit? Global equities are set to recover despite...
Summary: GBPUSD recovers after falling below $1.20 Brexit developments in focus as UK MPs return ISM Manufacturing PMI: 49.1 vs...
US ISM manufacturing down to 49.1 pts in August, below expectations PMI revised up from 49.9 to 50.3 points US indices turn lower US ISM manufacturing...
The GBPUSD sunk to a decade low of 1.1958 today in the morning and although the pound has managed to recover some of the losses traders remain anxious...
Summary: US stock markets to open lower after long weekend Are Copper prices sending a warning sign? ISM manufacturing due at...
Wheat: Wheat prices have fallen to the 16-month low in anticipation of excellent crops Expectations regarding production have been revised up by...
- Potential reversal signal on the Dow Jones (US30) chart - USDCAD distances away from the 200-session moving average - WTI (OIL.WTI) breaks back below...
Summary: GBPUSD breaches lows beneath $1.20 Brexit focus increases as parliament returns UK construction data supports slowdown...
Summary: Stock markets in Europe begin Tuesday’s trading lower after revelations from the trade front DAX reverses after closing the important...
Summary: US manufacturing ISM in the spotlight this afternoon Construction PMI from the UK Some central bankers on the agenda 8:00 am BST...
Summary: US dollar rises across the board following the news that the US and China struggle to agree on when to meet to continue trade negotiations Reserve...
Summary: Reports that UK PM set to call election GBP already lower on the day after poor PMI data DE30: Local elections in the...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: Another large gap lower seen over the weekend Markets recover after additional tariffs levied Stock markets closed due...
Nordea issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
