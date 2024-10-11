Asian stocks mixed after large drop in US; AUD rises on jobs beat
Summary: Asian indices mixed after US sell-off Chinese composite recovers from 2-year low Australian jobs growth beats estimates Wednesday...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Buoyant moods after the delay of US tariffs did not last long – equity indices sink on Wednesday after the data showed the German economy contracted...
Gold prices tumbled by $50/oz after the decision of the US administration to delay some tariffs on the Chinese imports. Is that the end of the rally that...
News that the US Treasury will remove some Chinese products from the 10% tariff list based on "health, safety national security and other factos"...
Oil - Capital expenditures of Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest oil company, dropped 12% YoY in H1 2019 hinting at potential tightening of supplies...
Precious metals continue the rally on Tuesday with silver gaining above 2% and gold following with a 0.9% advance. These gains come on top of Monday advances...
