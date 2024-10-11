Silver prices explode higher as recession concerns mount
Precious metals continue the rally on Tuesday with silver gaining above 2% and gold following with a 0.9% advance. These gains come on top of Monday advances...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: US inflation for July to be the most important print for today ZEW index from Germany is expected show gloomy numbers again Jobs report...
Summary: Equity markets in Asia fall after significant losses in the US caused, to some extent, by a sell-off of EM currencies Mixed soft indicators...
Summary - Global stock markets sink at the beginning of a new week - Safe havens currencies like CHF and JPY rally - Argentinian peso sinks after...
Summary - Stocks and EM currencies drop at the beginning of a new week - S&P 500 (US500) turns lower after failing to overcome 50-session moving...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: DE30 rebounds from key resistance FRA40 reacts to trend line UK100 confirms downward trend The last few weeks...
Summary: European equity markets kickstart the new week higher German economy likely to have slipped into a recession in the second quarter DAX...
Summary: Swiss sight deposits data could shed more light on possible FX interventions Minutes from the latest meeting of the Romania’s central...
Summary: Fitch affirms Italan credit rating at BBB with a negative outlook, it also flags up downside risks to the fiscal outlook Wall Street ended...
Summary: European stocks drop as Italian coalition on the brink of collapse Wall St also lower; Uber swoons UK growth unexpectedly...
Summary: US indices remain near weekly highs Uber shares to start sharply lower US inflation drops; Canadian employment disappoints The...
UK GDP contracts in Q2 Japan, China show some resilience Canadian labour market softens Europe – more reasons for concerns At the...
Morgan Stanley recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: 1.71 Target: 1.85 Stop: 1.6770 Morgan Stanley recommends...
Summary: Italy’s ruling populist coalition on the verge of collapse Vote of no confidence imminent; Elections probable ITA40...
Summary: UK 2nd quarter GDP Q/Q: -0.2% vs 0.0% exp. +0.5% prior 1st negative reading in 6 years GBPUSD revisits recent lows...
Summary: European markets start the day on the back foot, Italian shares plunge following the news about snap elections German exports slumped...
