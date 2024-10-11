Economic calendar: Big day for pound, payrolls from Canada
Summary: Preliminary GDP along with industrial output from the UK Canadian jobs report on the agenda US PPI to shed some light ahead of CPI data...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Summary: Japanese economy grew in Q2 more than expected as private consumption and investment helped offset a negative impact from net exports Chinese...
Summary: US stocks on track for 3rd consecutive daily gain Lyft jumps after earnings beat DE30: labour demand weakens in Germany NIckel...
Nickel prices are up more than 4% today which takes the rally close to 50% for the year (!) as investors are afraid that Indonesia will introduce a proposed...
Summary: US benchmarks a little higher ahead of the open Weds marked 2nd consecutive gain after Monday’s rout Lyft called...
Summary: A technical buying signal on Bitcoin Coinbase might face a suit over Bitcoin Cash listing Digital currencies might become a remedy for...
Summary: Upbeat beginning of Thursday’s trading across European equity markets The global trade storm, which has already hit manufacturing,...
Summary: Oil drops further on unexpected EIA build Indices move lower in choppy trade More central bank cuts; NZD plunges The...
Summary: DOE inventories: +2.4M vs -2.9M exp First build in 8 weeks; US production rises Oil and Oil.WTI both heavily lower as...
Equity indices were recovering today in the morning but they tumbled at the US open as a pressure on the Chinese currency mounts again. US500 is down 1.1%...
Summary: NZDUSD slides following RBNZ decision USDCHF bounces off the key support level USDCAD continues upward rally In today's technical...
Summary: US indices to begin in the red Stocks swoon ahead of the opening bell; Trump blames the Fed Fedex end Amazon deal; Tesla...
Summary: 3 more CBs cut rates Largest move seen in NZD; AUDNZD rallies to resistance UK house prices fall again No...
Oil - Oil prices plummeted when new China tariffs were announced. Brent declined over 6% since the beginning of the month - Bank of America Merrill...
Summary: European equity markets begin higher on Wednesday after a decent rebound on Wall Street German industrial output shrinks in June offering...
Summary: A release on US crude inventories to be among top important today Canadian Ivey PMI for July on the calendar too Some central bankers...
Summary: RBNZ cuts its OCR by 50 bps, surprising market participants expecting a 25 bps rate reduction Governor Orr has not rule out further cuts...
Summary: US stocks look to recover after worst day of the year Industrial data helps Dax rise Gold hits highest level in 6 years Top...
Summary: US markets edge higher ahead of cash session Monday was the largest single day drop of 2019 S&P500 up 80 points from...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator