Instant view: NFP comes in line with expectations, wage growth speeds up
Summary: US economy added 164k new jobs last month Wage growth rises 3.2% , more than expected US dollar moves nowhere, traders see further rate...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
European indices are on the defensive on Friday after president Trump announced more tariffs on the Chinese imports. Investors await the key US NFP report...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: A bloody start to Friday’s trading across European equity markets German DAX moves below 12000 points Widespread declines within...
Summary: US employment report will be the most important release today Retail sales from EMU to be published before noon US (final) durable goods...
Summary: US President Donald Trump has announced to impose a 10% tariff rate on remaining $300 billion of Chinese goods He has added he could raise...
Summary: Stocks look to recover from Fed slump ISM misses forecasts; Employment disappoints Stock of the week: United Parcel Service GBP...
Summary: ISM manufacturing PMI: 51.2 vs 52.0 exp Employment component also drops ahead of NFP S&P500 at daily highs despite...
Summary - United Parcel Service (UPS.US) share price rallied following earnings report release - Company’s operations continue to improve even...
Summary: BOE vote unanimously to keep rates unchanged No major announcements in press conference GBPUSD remains close to...
Summary: European indices start Thursday’s trading somewhat lower following the Fed rate cut DAX keeps trading below its important technical...
Summary: PMIs from European economies US manufacturing ISM BoE rate decision, Czech Republic central bank to decide on rates as well 8:00...
Summary: A Fed rate cut disappoints market participants sending the greenback higher, bonds and stocks lower Powell has not signalled more rate...
The FOMC decided to cut interest rates by 25 bps at the July meeting and end a program of balance sheet reduction. However, markets were seeing a small...
Summary: Weekly crude oil inventories: -8.5M Oil drops lower after touching 2-week high Crypto newsletter: New regulations on...
Summary: EIA crude oil inventories -8.5M 7th drawdown in a row. -10.8M last week Oil hits highest level in a fortnight above $65 The...
US dollar is trading flat and equity indices are slightly up today as investors await the key decision from the Federal Reserve. The US central bank is...
Summary: S&P500 close to record highs ahead of the Fed Solid but not spectacular ADP report Apple jumps after earnings beat Today...
