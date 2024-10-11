DAX craters, EURUSD spikes after the ECB meeting
The ECB meeting brought no change in monetary policy and only vague promises related to September. While the ECB is likely to act amid weakening economic...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: Draghi: “Outlook is getting worse and worse” Initial market moves reverse EURUSD bounces from 2-year low;...
Summary: Europen Central Bank holds rates unchanged in line with expectations Euro moves slightly higher and then falls Draghi’s press...
Major US indices like US500 and US100 are at all-time highs and German DE30 is just 1% off the 2019 high with 90 minutes left to the much-anticipated ECB...
Summary: The beginning to Thursday’s trading has been positive with the largest gains seen in France ECB meeting could set the trend across...
Summary: ECB’s rate decision to be the top event on Thursday CBRT is expected to make a big rate cut Preliminary durable goods orders from...
Summary: Australian dollar comes under pressure after remarks from RBA Governor Lowe Wall Street (SP500 and NASDAQ) hits new highs, Facebook earnings...
Summary: Eurozone PMIs disappoint once more EURUSD slides back near 2-year lows Oil jumps after large inventory draw US...
Summary: Crude oil inventories show large drop (-10.8M) Draw down similar to API and 2nd largest this year Oil rallies to daily...
Summary: US benchmarks little changed on the open 21 trading sessions without a 1% move for S&P500 Facebook called lower as...
Summary: Boris Johnson becomes new Prime Minister in the UK ECB rate decision tomorrow Reversal of the EURGBP EURUSD and...
With no recovery in sight in Europe the ECB once again faces a challenge – how to revive the economy. The QE program was terminated at the end of...
Summary: The US sees a steady decline of the crypto industry Iran fails to issue licences for importing of crypto mining equipment Bitcoin tests...
Summary: Single currency and stock markets slide lower Latest industry surveys from the bloc disappoint Deutsche Bank swoons as...
Summary: German manufacturing PMI reaches its 84-month low in July, according to flash PMI data New orders, employment, stocks of purchases all...
German manufacturing PMI drop to 43.1 pts., the lowest since 2012 Both French PMIs decline, EMU composite PMI at 51.5 pts. EURUSD slides ahead of...
Summary: Preliminary PMIs from major European economies for July PMIs from the US, new home sales for June Weekly DoE release on crude oil inventories 8:15/8:30/9:00...
Summary: Australian dollar leads the losses in the G10 basket after Westpac brought forward its call regarding a rate cut Japanese manufacturing...
