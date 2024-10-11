European bourses soar; GBP mixed as new PM announced
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: US benchmarks trading higher at start of cash session Sentiment boosted by rally in Europe;S&P500 back at 3000 IMF...
Summary: Bearish signal (bearish engulfing) on US500 Silver broke out of the key resistance CHFPLN with a chance of breaking a consolidation Starting...
Summary: New UK PM announced Boris Johnson wins with 66% of the vote GBPUSD remains near the lowest level in 2 years As...
European equity markets are among the biggest winners on Tuesday pushed by rising rate cut hopes ahead of the ECB meeting (Thursday) and solid performance...
Summary: German DAX gains more than 1% after the first two hours of trading The key technical resistance is going to be tested Auto stocks (Continental,...
Deutsche Bank issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following...
Summary: Hungarian central bank is expected to hold rates unchanged US existing home sales and regional Fed index from Richmond Polish construction...
Summary: US dollar rallies in the morning registering the largest gains against NZD and NOK The White House and the US Congress have struck a deal...
Summary: Pound bounce from early weakness; voting closes for next UK PM EURGBP prints weekly reversal signal? US and European...
Summary: Small gains seen in US indices after Friday’s sell-off Trump tweets to pressure the Fed (again) Sentiment boosted...
Summary: Supply signal at W1 interval - bearish engulfing Opportunity for a downward correction Earnings season in the US rolls on The US...
Summary: Further resignations as Boris closing in on PM Voting closes this evening; announcement expected tomorrow Shooting star...
Summary: European stocks see a flat start to Monday’s trading This week could be crucial for stock investors due to the ECB meeting scheduled...
Summary: Regional Fed index from Chicago seems to be the sole noteworthy reading scheduled for Monday BoJ’s Kuroda to speak at the IMF in...
Summary: The Japanese ruling coalition, Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, managed to win the sixth upper house elections in a row Japanese...
Summary - Mixed stock session in Europe, Wall Street ticks higher - USD trades as the strongest G10 currency - Canadian retail sales disappoint -...
Summary - University of Michigan consumer confidence misses expectations - S&P 500 (US500) found some support at the 33-period EMA - Microsoft...
