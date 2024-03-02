HelloWe're one of the largest stock exchange-listed FX & CFD brokers in the world, providing retail traders instant access to hundreds of global markets.
We constantly improve our trading platform trying to make it the best on the market
We prioritise transparencyby regularly disclosing our earnings and cash reserves on a quarterly basis.
Our award - winning trading solutions are shaped to help you achieve your trading ambitions
Our company
With almost 20 years experience, XTB is one of the largest stock exchange-listed FX & CFD brokers in the world. We have offices in over 13 countries including UK, Poland, Germany, France and Chile.Open an account
Our values
XTB strives to provide the best possible trading experience to our clients, and our core values are tightly aligned with that vision.
Technology
Nowadays, technology is one of the most important elements of investing and finance. We know that, that's why we constantly improve our trading application in accordance with the latest trends and solutions. Our ambition is to make xStation one of the most reliable and functional trading apps on the market.
Trust
In almost two decades of activity in the financial markets, we have earned the trust of over 1,000,000 customers around the world. Your investments are safe with us - we are regulated by some of the world's biggest supervision authorities: FCA, KNF, CySEC, and FSC.
Support
We are here to help our clients become better investors. That's why our experienced customer service team works 24 hours a day for a good 5 days a week, and our extensive library of educational materials contains videos, webinars and courses suitable for both beginners and experienced investors.
Trade on our world class platform
- Easy to use, fully customisable
- Superior execution speeds
- Trader's calculator, performance statistics, sentiment
- Charts trading, market order depth
FT1000: XTB featured among the fastest-growing fintech
companies in Europe
Our awards
History of XTB Group
2024
Already in March we will reach 1,000,000 customers, and this is only a fraction of what we will be able to realize this year.
2023
In the first months of the year we gave thousands of free stocks as part of an educational campaign aimed at introducing investing in stocks. This year we also introduced two new products: interest rates on univested funds and Investment Plans - solution designed for passive investing. We closed the year with a client base counting over 897 500 investors.
2022
We start the year with a customer base of 447 000 and a new ambassador - Polish UFC Champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk. In the following months, our team of ambassadors is growing by more stars from the world of sports, such as: Conor McGregor, Iker Casillas and Jiri Prochazka. At the end of the year, our client base already counts 615 000 investors.
2021
We obtain a DFSA (Dubai Financial Services Authority) license and open an office in Dubai. We also receive an FSCA (Financial Sector Conduct Authirity) license that allows us to start operating in South Africa.
2020
The legendary football coach Jose Mourinho becomes our brand ambassador. We also introduce a groundbreaking 0% commission offer for investing in Stocks and ETFs.
2019
We become one of leading brokers on the European and South American market. XTB already has 12 offices spread all over the world. The IT department developing new technologies continues to grow - it now employs 120 people. Our customer service works 24 hours 5 days a week, XTB offer already includes over 4500 financial instruments.
2018
We extend our offer in several European branches, adding real stocks and ETFs. We sign more than 20.000 contracts a year.
2017
The first non-Europen offices are established - in Chile and Belize.
2016
xStation 5 - a new, faster and more reliable version of our investing platform is developed. Hollywood actor, Mads Mikkelsen, becomes the ambassador of our brand. During this time XTB also becomes a company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
2015
We put more and more emphasis on the development of our proprietary technologies - our IT department grows to 75 people.
2014
The first version of xStation comes out for mobile devices.
2013
We create our first original trading platform - xStation 3. It is one of the first steps to make XTB independent from external trading software providers. This year, we also open our first office in Cyprus.
2012
We open X Financial Solutions (currently known as X Open Hub), which provides services for the institutional clients.
2011
The company consantly grows - we open more than 10 000 accounts a year, and number of employees increases to over 200.
2010
We become the official sponsor of the McLaren Mercedes team - the XTB logo appears on Formula 1 cars. We also open two more foreign offices - in Great Britain and Turkey.
2009
We start rebranding - X-Trade Brokers turns into XTB Online Trading. Our research department is also established during this period.
2008
We consistently continue our foreign expansion by opening foreign branches in Slovakia, Spain, Romania and Germany.
2007
We open first XTB foreign branch in Czech Republic. We also become member of WSE. The company is still growing - we already employ 45 people. This year, an IT department is also established with only two employees at the beginning.
2006
We organise first edition of the X-Trade Forex Cup - an investing competition, which will be held regularly for the next few years. Main prizes included cars and even 1 million EUR.
2005
We receive a KNF license for providing brokerage services. Our company is constantly growing and employs 11 people now. We also receive a "Best Broker in Europe" reward from the Money Markets Journal.
2004
We are starting to operate as X-Trade Brokers.