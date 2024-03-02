2024 Already in March we will reach 1,000,000 customers, and this is only a fraction of what we will be able to realize this year.

2023 In the first months of the year we gave thousands of free stocks as part of an educational campaign aimed at introducing investing in stocks. This year we also introduced two new products: interest rates on univested funds and Investment Plans - solution designed for passive investing. We closed the year with a client base counting over 897 500 investors.

2022 We start the year with a customer base of 447 000 and a new ambassador - Polish UFC Champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk. In the following months, our team of ambassadors is growing by more stars from the world of sports, such as: Conor McGregor, Iker Casillas and Jiri Prochazka. At the end of the year, our client base already counts 615 000 investors.

2021 We obtain a DFSA (Dubai Financial Services Authority) license and open an office in Dubai. We also receive an FSCA (Financial Sector Conduct Authirity) license that allows us to start operating in South Africa.

2020 The legendary football coach Jose Mourinho becomes our brand ambassador. We also introduce a groundbreaking 0% commission offer for investing in Stocks and ETFs.

2019 We become one of leading brokers on the European and South American market. XTB already has 12 offices spread all over the world. The IT department developing new technologies continues to grow - it now employs 120 people. Our customer service works 24 hours 5 days a week, XTB offer already includes over 4500 financial instruments.

2018 We extend our offer in several European branches, adding real stocks and ETFs. We sign more than 20.000 contracts a year.

2017 The first non-Europen offices are established - in Chile and Belize.

2016 xStation 5 - a new, faster and more reliable version of our investing platform is developed. Hollywood actor, Mads Mikkelsen, becomes the ambassador of our brand. During this time XTB also becomes a company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

2015 We put more and more emphasis on the development of our proprietary technologies - our IT department grows to 75 people.

2014 The first version of xStation comes out for mobile devices.

2013 We create our first original trading platform - xStation 3. It is one of the first steps to make XTB independent from external trading software providers. This year, we also open our first office in Cyprus.

2012 We open X Financial Solutions (currently known as X Open Hub), which provides services for the institutional clients.

2011 The company consantly grows - we open more than 10 000 accounts a year, and number of employees increases to over 200.

2010 We become the official sponsor of the McLaren Mercedes team - the XTB logo appears on Formula 1 cars. We also open two more foreign offices - in Great Britain and Turkey.

2009 We start rebranding - X-Trade Brokers turns into XTB Online Trading. Our research department is also established during this period.

2008 We consistently continue our foreign expansion by opening foreign branches in Slovakia, Spain, Romania and Germany.

2007 We open first XTB foreign branch in Czech Republic. We also become member of WSE. The company is still growing - we already employ 45 people. This year, an IT department is also established with only two employees at the beginning.

2006 We organise first edition of the X-Trade Forex Cup - an investing competition, which will be held regularly for the next few years. Main prizes included cars and even 1 million EUR.

2005 We receive a KNF license for providing brokerage services. Our company is constantly growing and employs 11 people now. We also receive a "Best Broker in Europe" reward from the Money Markets Journal.