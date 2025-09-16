US500 loses momentum 🗽Uranium Energy Corp loses 4% from historic highs

The US stock market is slightly weaker after the opening bell on Wall Street. The strongest stock market sector is oil & gas where we can see optimism driven by expected rate cuts, solid US macro data and rising oil prices. Tesla gains 2%, Amazon surges 1.6% while Nvidia and Broadcom are losing more than 1%. US500 (H1 interval) Futures on US500 drop today ahead of tomorrow Fed decision and uncertainty across the US economy. We can see much weaker sentiments across the low and mid-cap stocks from the US, with US2000 losing more than 0.5%. Start investing today or test a free demo Create account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app Source: xStation5 Uranium Energy Corp (D1 interval) Looking on the UEC chart we can see that the company drops from historic high however since April lows the stock is still almost 300% higher, driven by global demand for nuclear energy, boosting uranium prices. Yesterday, the US informed that the country will boost uranium strategic stockpile, while sanctions on Russian uranium are still real. UEC as the major domestic producer will probably see much higher demand for its uranium and production capabilities. However, today we can see the profit-taking trend. Source: xStation5

The content of this report has been created by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, (KRS number 0000217580) and supervised by Polish Supervision Authority ( No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005). This material is a marketing communication within the meaning of Art. 24 (3) of Directive 2014/65/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 15 May 2014 on markets in financial instruments and amending Directive 2002/92/EC and Directive 2011/61/EU (MiFID II). Marketing communication is not an investment recommendation or information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/958 of 9 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the technical arrangements for objective presentation of investment recommendations or other information recommending or suggesting an investment strategy and for disclosure of particular interests or indications of conflicts of interest or any other advice, including in the area of investment advisory, within the meaning of the Trading in Financial Instruments Act of 29 July 2005 (i.e. Journal of Laws 2019, item 875, as amended). The marketing communication is prepared with the highest diligence, objectivity, presents the facts known to the author on the date of preparation and is devoid of any evaluation elements. The marketing communication is prepared without considering the client’s needs, his individual financial situation and does not present any investment strategy in any way. The marketing communication does not constitute an offer of sale, offering, subscription, invitation to purchase, advertisement or promotion of any financial instruments. XTB S.A. is not liable for any client’s actions or omissions, in particular for the acquisition or disposal of financial instruments, undertaken on the basis of the information contained in this marketing communication. In the event that the marketing communication contains any information about any results regarding the financial instruments indicated therein, these do not constitute any guarantee or forecast regarding the future results.