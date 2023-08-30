Reading time: 6 minute(s)

Many individuals embarking on their trading journey often seek out the best brokerage firms in the UK. In the competitive world of online trading, XTB offers a comprehensive range of services and features designed to cater to traders of various experience levels and trading styles. In this article, we delve into what XTB offers, exploring the tools, platforms, and services that traders can expect to find catering to both beginner and experienced traders.

Why XTB is the best online UK broker 2024

XTB has been honoured with a series of prestigious awards, showcasing our excellence in the trading industry. Notably, we were recognised as the Best Forex & CFD Broker at Invest Cuffs 2021 and secured the title of Best NDD Forex Broker at the Online Personal Wealth Awards 2021.

Our commitment to low costs and exceptional services led to us being awarded the Best Forex Broker for Low Costs by Investopedia in 2021. XTB's dedication to providing a top-notch trading experience was further acknowledged with the Best Trading Platform award at Forex Expo Dubai 2021, and our exceptional customer service earned us the title of Best Customer Service in the Forexbrokers.com Annual Review 2021.

Continuing our streak of excellence, XTB's trading app was recognised as the Best Trading App at Forex Expo Dubai 2022, and we received the prestigious title of Best CFD Broker and Best Forex Broker at the Rankia Awards 2022. The momentum continued into 2023 as XTB was hailed as the Best in Class for Research by Forexbrokers.com and earned the title of Best CFD Broker by Broker Chooser - our fourth consecutive year winning this prestigious online broker award. On the same year, XTB also received Best Forex Broker Proprietary Platform by FXSCOUTS.

2024 was a banner year for XTB. Recognised for its rapid growth, the company was featured among the Financial Times 1000 fastest-growing fintech companies in Europe. XTB's commitment to innovation was further validated by being named Brokerage of the Year at the Invest Cuffs 2024 awards.

These accolades affirm XTB's continuous commitment to providing outstanding services and innovative solutions in the trading world.

Before you start your trading journey there are certain questions you should ask yourself to help ensure you are choosing the Best Online UK Broker and this will be crucial to your success as an investor.

How to open an online brokerage account?

At XTB we request clients to fill out an online application form either through the website or the mobile app.

Within this application process, clients will need to undertake a relevant assessment, consisting of 4 multiple choice questions. This step is essential to ensure their compatibility with the product.

Upon successful completion of the application, clients will be prompted to submit Know Your Customer (KYC) documents, such as identification and proof of address, in order for us to authenticate their identity. Once the KYC process is finalised, their trading account will be established.

With the trading account active, clients will gain unrestricted access to both the trading platform and the client office. This provides them with the opportunity to acquaint themselves with the software and, if desired, make an initial deposit to commence their trading activities.

Is the brokerage regulated?

Traders should check whether the brokerage is regulated by a reputable financial authority. In the UK, it should be regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Ensure that the brokerage has proper security measures in place to protect your personal and financial information.

Established in 2002 in Warsaw, Poland, XTB has significantly broadened its operational scope across Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia, in response to its exponential growth. The company operates under the regulatory oversight of several authorities including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), the International Financial Services Commission (IFSC) in Belize and by the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores in Spain.

This comprehensive regulatory framework ensures a high level of transparency and compliance with industry standards. We prioritise security, employing advanced encryption and security measures to safeguard traders' personal and financial information.

What financial instruments do they offer and is the trading platform easy to use?

Look at the range of financial instruments the brokerage offers and whether you are interested in them. This could include stocks, forex, commodities, indices, and more. In addition, by evaluating the trading platforms provided you can question whether they are user-friendly, stable, and offer advanced tools for analysis and trading?

XTB offers a diverse range of over 5800+ instruments including Forex Pairs, Commodities Global Indices, Stocks & Shares and ETFs with 0% commission catering to traders with an array of preferences.

It also provides traders with user-friendly and robust trading platforms that enable efficient execution of trades.

xStation 5: xStation 5 is XTB's proprietary web-based trading platform, offering advanced features, customisable charting tools, and real-time market analysis capabilities.

xStation mobile: Tailored for ease of use, xStation mobile boasts exceptional execution speeds while presenting performance statistics in a user-friendly manner.

Earn Interest on Your Uninvested Funds

In response to the current environment of rising interest rates, we are now providing interest rates on uninvested funds.This decision is driven by our recognition that our clients are seeking additional opportunities to make the most of their funds while waiting for investment opportunities to arise. By passing on these interest rates to uninvested client funds, we are dedicated to delivering favourable client outcomes, as part of our commitment to the FCA Consumer Duty.

Effective immediately, you can now earn a competitive 5% interest rate per annum on your uninvested GBP cash balances. There are no balance limits. Interest rates are calculated daily, paid monthly. We also offer competitive interest rates on uninvested USD 2% and EUR 2% as well. Earn passively while you concentrate on making informed investment decisions.

Do they offer different account types & educational content?

Check if the broker offers different account types to cater to different types of traders, such as beginners, intermediate, and professional traders. Look for educational resources such as tutorials and market analysis provided by the broker to help you improve your trading skills. Evaluate the research and analysis tools provided. These could include technical and fundamental analysis tools, market news, and economic calendars.

XTB offers different types of trading accounts to cater to traders with varying experience levels and preferences. These accounts include:

Standard Accounts: Suitable for beginners and intermediate traders, offering basic trading features.

Pro Accounts: Geared towards more experienced traders, providing access to advanced tools and features.

Furthermore, XTB provides traders with an array of research and analysis tools to aid in their decision-making processes. These encompass technical and fundamental analysis indicators, sentiment analysis, a trader's calculator, performance statistics, as well as daily market analysis and news updates.

AT XTB we prioritise education and empowerment. Traders have access to a variety of educational resources, including:

eBooks and a plethora of educational articles for different types of traders

Video tutorials explaining the basics of trading and how to use different platforms on our Youtube Channel

Comprehensive guides on technical and fundamental analysis

Customer support

Consider the quality of customer support. Is it easily accessible, responsive, and knowledgeable?

XTB is committed to providing exceptional customer support as we stand ready to assist traders with their queries and concerns. Support channels include live chat, email (uksales@xtb.com), and phone support at +44 2036953085 24/5.

Deposit and withdrawal methods

Look at the available deposit and withdrawal methods. Are they convenient and secure?

XTB accommodates secure deposit and withdrawal methods, including bank transfers and credit/debit cards. Please note each branch processes withdrawals at different times. For more information check here.

How secure is my money with XTB?

XTB Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. As such, we treat the protection of Client Money in strict accordance with the FCA's rules and regulations.

All retail Client Money is held in segregated client bank accounts in line with our obligations as a Financial Conduct Authority regulated company.

Your funds are held in a ring-fenced account to our own funds.

Your funds are protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), up to £85,000 per person in the unlikely event of our insolvency.

If you have any more questions please read here or contact a member of staff.

Final Thoughts

