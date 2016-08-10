Cable is the popular nickname for the GBPUSD currency pair. The term dates back to the 19th century, when transactions between the British pound and the US dollar were executed through the transatlantic cable.
-
Cable is the popular nickname for the GBPUSD currency pair.
-
The term dates back to the 19th century, when transactions between the British pound and the US dollar were executed through the transatlantic cable.
-
GBPUSD is a major currency pair, with GBP - also known as Sterling - being the oldest currency still in usage.
The Great British Pound (GBP) is the world’s oldest currency still in circulation and is one of the most liquid markets in the world. Since the pound versus the US dollar (GBP/USD) is one of the most traded currency pairs, the nickname ‘cable’ is frequently used in financial firms, trading rooms and market journalism.
The nickname ‘cable’ dates back to the 1800s, where the exchange rate between the US dollar and British pound was transmitted across the Atlantic by a large cable that ran across the ocean floor between the two countries.
Cable is strongly positively correlated to the world’s most popular currency pair; the EURUSD. This is the reason that many traders decide not to trade on both of these markets at the same time, because there is a probability that both markets will move in the same direction.
Source: xStation
In the example above, you can see the GBPUSD market (red and green candles) and the EURUSD market (blue and white candles), and see that since 2012 both markets have moved in very similar patterns.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.