Major pairs in Forex are the most traded currency pairs in the world, and it is estimated that trading on those currencies represents over 80% of the whole foreign exchange market. In this article, you will find out which currency pairs those are, how the forex market works, and how you can use your newly gained knowledge to enter the markets more confidently.

What Is a Currency Pair?

A currency pair is made of two currencies traded in the forex market. Here’s what you need to know to understand how trading currencies works:

All currency pairs are quoted in terms of one currency versus another.

Each currency pair has a ‘base’ which is the first denoted currency, and a ‘counter’ which is the second denoted currency.

Each currency could strengthen (appreciate) or weaken (depreciate). As there are two currencies in each pair, there are essentially four variables you are speculating on when it comes to currency pairs.

There are major currency pairs, minor and exotic currency pairs.

Placing a Trade on a Currency Pair

When you place a trade on a currency pair, you’re essentially buying one currency and selling another - but in a single transaction. So for example, going long or ‘buying’ EUR/USD means you’re buying the euro and selling the US dollar. Going short means that you’re ‘selling’ the euro and buying the US dollar.

Currency values rise (appreciate) and fall (depreciate) against each other due to a number of economic, geopolitical and technical factors. The forex market is the most traded market in the world, with an average turnover in excess of $5 trillion a day. This makes it a highly volatile market and it’s available to trade 24 hours a day, five days a week (Monday to Friday).

Which Are the Major Pairs in Forex?

Currently, the most traded currency pairs in the world are EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, AUDUSD, and USDCAD. It is estimated that trading on those currencies represents over 80% of the whole foreign exchange market.

