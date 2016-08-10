Reading time: 2 minute(s)

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is an indicator that shows the difference between two exponential moving averages. It is widely used by technical analysts to spot price trends and new trade opportunities, and in this article, you can learn how to use MACD in your trading.

What Is Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)?

The MACD indicator shows the difference between two exponential moving averages. It is calculated by subtracting the 26 period exponential moving average (EMA) from the 12 period EMA. Additionally, a 9-period EMA of the MACD itself is formed as a signal line. The MACD is widely used by technical analysts to spot price trends and new trade opportunities.

How the MACD Indicator Works

There are various ways of how the MACD indicator may be utilised, but one of the simplest ones is based on the crossovers between the MACD line (orange line) and the signal line (red line).

Buy signals are generated when the MACD line (orange) crosses over the signal line (red) from the bottom, and sell signals are generated when the MACD line crosses over the signal line from the top.

Please be aware that the presented data refers to the past performance data and as such is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

In the below screen, two examples of buy signals and three signals of sell signals were generated by the indicator.

Similarly to other indicators, oscillators and various technical analysis tools, the MACD tends to generate false signals. In order to decrease the probability of generating false sell signals, the MACD may be used with other tools. When all the used technical tools indicate the same direction for the market, then this increases the probability of the success of the trade.

Key Points to Keep in Mind When Reading the Indicator

MACD crossing above zero is considered bullish, while crossing below zero is bearish. Secondly, when MACD turns up from below zero it is considered bullish. When it turns down from above zero it is considered bearish.

When the MACD line crosses from below to above the signal line, the indicator is considered bullish. The further below the zero line the stronger the signal.

When the MACD line crosses from above to below the signal line, the indicator is considered bearish. The further above the zero line the stronger the signal.

