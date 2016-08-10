Can I Change the Spread at XTB?

Reading time: 1 minute(s)

The spread depends on the type of account that you choose and the market that you trade on, and cannot be changed without changing your account.

XTB offers two different account types; Standard and Pro.

The spread depends on the type of account that you choose and the market that you trade on, and cannot be changed without changing your account.

Standard accounts operate with floating spreads, which means they tighten or widen depending on the liquidity available.

Pro accounts operate with floating spreads, but also market execution, meaning they pay a small commission to get market level spreads. Standard accounts do not pay any commission and the main cost of the trade is factored into the spread. We recognise that each trader has different needs and styles, which is why we provide two different account types that offer both instant and market execution. The spread on the Standard account is floating and the minimum spread is 0.9 pips. The spread on the Pro account is the market spread, and the minimum spread is 0 pips.

Share

This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.