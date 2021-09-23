Percent change (3M, 6M, 12M) explanation

Analysis of the financial market from the point of view of volatility and results can help in assessing which markets to invest in and which provide the potential to make a profit. Investors often focus on the percentage change from the last 3, 6 or 12 months.

Investors often focus on the percentage change from the last 3, 6 or 12 months. When you see a change over a 3-month period, it informs you of how good or bad the company's performance was in terms of percentage change. If we analyse stocks, the percentage change in combination with the dividend [link] may be some of the factors that determine a return on investment. At XTB, we create tools that help you analyse the results of various companies from different perspectives, including the percentage change from a given period, e.g. 3M, 6M, 12M.

