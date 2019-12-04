Closing Price

The closing price can be defined as the last closing rate in the day. Very often the closing price turns out to be an indicator of market sentiment. Find out how to make the best of it in this article.

Very often the closing price turns out to be an indicator of market sentiment. The closing price can be seen on the chart by analysing the daily interval (D1) using the cross function on the trading platform. Source: xStation 5 After selecting the cross, place it on the chart. Do all markets close at the same time? No, markets do not close at the same time. If you want to stay updated about when a given market closes, and when it opens, we recommend you take a look at our trading hours platform. Is there a closing time on the currency market? You can invest on the currency market any day of the week, starting on Sunday at 22:00 and ending on Friday at 21:00 GMT. On the other hand, you can see the candle closing price at the daily interval, which ends when the date changes, i.e. at 00:00.

