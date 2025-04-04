Ongoing market uncertainty continues to push down indexes of riskier assets, and the shift of capital into the bond market is becoming increasingly evident. As a result, U.S. yields have dropped below 4% for the first time since the Fed changed its narrative regarding potential rate cuts. However, it’s important to note that the Federal Reserve has not yet made any clear statements suggesting that monetary policy will become less restrictive.
The moves in yields are being driven primarily by investor sentiment, and in the case of 10-year bonds, this sentiment can be a double-edged sword. The upward move toward 4.8% from September to late July was also sentiment-driven, pushing yields up by nearly 1.2 percentage points despite no clear indication from the Fed of a policy shift. Therefore, the current decline in yields, caused by a sharp sell-off in market assets, may be particularly sensitive to any change in sentiment ahead of the upcoming NFP report and Jerome Powell’s speech.
Start investing today or test a free demoOpen account Try demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
10-year U.S. Treasury yields fall below 4%. Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P.
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.