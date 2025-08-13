EURUSD regains momentum on Trump-Europe meeting 📈

EURUSD regains today’s bullish momentum following Donald Trump’s social media post stating that the US president is about to meet and speak with European leaders prior to his summit with Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy travelled to Berlin for a virtual meeting with Donald Trump and European leaders ahead of Trump’s Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. European nations, wary of any deal without Ukraine’s input, fear Washington and Moscow might reach an agreement unfavourable to Kyiv, especially after Trump hinted at possible territorial concessions. Zelenskiy stressed that Ukraine cannot agree to withdraw from the eastern Donbas, citing the risk of future Russian advances.

European leaders aim to maintain unity while preparing contingency plans if the summit results in an adverse deal. Hence, the last-minute US-EU-Ukraine meeting and Trump’s calling European leaders “great people who want to see a deal done” might ease worries of a peace deal that overlooks European interests. Nevertheless, tensions are still visible in the financial markets, as heaven assets (gold, silver and Swiss frank) post further gains.

EURUSD has broken above 1.17, advancing 0.4% compared to yesterday’s close. Source: xStation5