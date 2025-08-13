EURUSD regains momentum on Trump-Europe meeting 📈

EURUSD regains today’s bullish momentum following Donald Trump’s social media post stating that the US president is about to meet and speak with European leaders prior to his summit with Putin.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy travelled to Berlin for a virtual meeting with Donald Trump and European leaders ahead of Trump’s Alaska summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin. European nations, wary of any deal without Ukraine’s input, fear Washington and Moscow might reach an agreement unfavourable to Kyiv, especially after Trump hinted at possible territorial concessions. Zelenskiy stressed that Ukraine cannot agree to withdraw from the eastern Donbas, citing the risk of future Russian advances.
Start investing today or test a free demoCreate account Try a demo Download mobile app Download mobile app
European leaders aim to maintain unity while preparing contingency plans if the summit results in an adverse deal. Hence, the last-minute US-EU-Ukraine meeting and Trump’s calling European leaders “great people who want to see a deal done” might ease worries of a peace deal that overlooks European interests. Nevertheless, tensions are still visible in the financial markets, as heaven assets (gold, silver and Swiss frank) post further gains.
EURUSD has broken above 1.17, advancing 0.4% compared to yesterday’s close. Source: xStation5
This content has been created by XTB S.A. This service is provided by XTB S.A., with its registered office in Warsaw, at Prosta 67, 00-838 Warsaw, Poland, entered in the register of entrepreneurs of the National Court Register (Krajowy Rejestr Sądowy) conducted by District Court for the Capital City of Warsaw, XII Commercial Division of the National Court Register under KRS number 0000217580, REGON number 015803782 and Tax Identification Number (NIP) 527-24-43-955, with the fully paid up share capital in the amount of PLN 5.869.181,75. XTB S.A. conducts brokerage activities on the basis of the license granted by Polish Securities and Exchange Commission on 8th November 2005 No. DDM-M-4021-57-1/2005 and is supervised by Polish Supervision Authority.