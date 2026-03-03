US Open: Wall Street in Blood

Wall Street starts bleeding after the opening bell, with U.S. indices recording significant losses as investor caution grows amid the escalating conflict in the Persian Gulf. The Dow Jones is down 2.5%, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.4%, and the Nasdaq has declined 2.5%. Markets are increasingly realizing that this conflict may last longer than a few days and is unlikely to remain a short-lived incident, significantly raising uncertainty across trading floors.

Investors are reacting to rising military tensions stemming from exchanges between U.S. and Iranian forces. In particular, the market is factoring in recent drone attacks on American diplomatic facilities in the region, including a strike on the U.S. embassy in Riyadh, as well as a series of attacks on key oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, which heighten the risk of energy supply disruptions. Adding to the uncertainty, President Donald Trump suggested that operations could last four to five weeks, clearly shifting earlier market expectations of a quick resolution. This combination of events has highlighted the risk of a prolonged escalation, increasing investors’ aversion to risky assets and introducing higher volatility to financial markets.

Capital rotation is visible toward defensive sectors and energy, while companies most sensitive to energy costs and consumer demand, such as airlines and tourism, are under pressure. Rising oil prices, along with increased demand for gold and the U.S. dollar, indicate growing investor interest in safe-haven assets amid mounting uncertainty. Until the conflict shows signs of stabilization and threats to global oil supply chains subside, investor sentiment is likely to remain highly sensitive to any new developments from the region. The market is increasingly pricing in a prolonged conflict scenario, resulting in elevated volatility and cautious investment decisions.

Source: xStation5

US500 (S&P 500) futures are falling in response to the escalating conflict in the Persian Gulf, with fear increasingly dominating the market amid rising regional tensions. Recent drone attacks on U.S. diplomatic facilities, along with strikes on key oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, have intensified concerns about disruptions to global energy supplies and potential oil price increases.

Source: xStation5

